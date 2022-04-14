Former Milaca city manager Lerud hired in Becker

He left five years ago to become city administrator in Shorewood.
Former Milaca city manager is returning to the region.
Lerud has been hired as the next city administrator for the City of Becker. He begins his new position the first week of May.
Lerud left Milaca in the Fall of 2016 after serving 21 years as the Milaca city manager to take the city administrator position in Shorewood. Shorewood is a city of about 7,300 people on Lake Minnetonka in Hennepin County.
In Milaca, Lerud was also the assistant chief of the Milaca Fire Department and was a member of the board of the Rum River Community Foundation.
The Elk River native came to Milaca from Clarkfield, where he served as city manager after graduating from Gustavus Aldolphus and earning his master’s degree from Mankato State University.
With the move to Becker, Lerud will be about 20 minutes from his roots.
Lerud emerged as one of nine candidates for the job and was introduced as one of four finalists in mid-March. Interviews were held March 24 and 25. Following interviews, Lerud emerged as the Becker City Council’s choice as its new administrator. He was introduced to Becker at the April 5 meeting of the Becker City Council.
The Shorewood City Council accepted Lerud’s resignation at its meeting on Monday, April 11.
In his resignation letter, Lerud thanked present and past city councilors for the support and leadership they had given him in his five years with the city.
“I have truly enjoyed working with the talented city staff to provide service to Shorewood residents,” Lerud stated.
“While I am excited by the new opportunity, I will always fondly remember my time with Shorewood,” he continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.