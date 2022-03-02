Blessings and generosity are the driving factors of the annual Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign for the Milaca Area Pantry and the Princeton Pantry.
The March Campaign is the largest grassroots food and fund drive in Minnesota by providing 300 food shelves with the support they need to feed their communities.
In 2021, the March Campaign raised $13 million and almost 6.5 million pounds of food for communities in need. Running from February 28 to April 10, Minnesota FoodShare will give a percentage back to participating food shelves based on the donations received.
Pastor Bob Hasinfelt, president of the Princeton Pantry, said the more donations they raise, the more shares they get back throughout the year from this program.
This year, donations to the food shelves during the March Campaign are especially important.
“With the supply chain issues this year, we anticipate that our needs will be higher than normal,” Tracey Sundvall, treasurer of the Milaca Area Pantry, said.
Possible supply chain issues could make it more difficult for the pantries to provide for those in need, making the incentive of the March Campaign a vital resource in the coming months.
“It’s like our second Christmas in terms of giving,” Hasinfelt said. “This is what’s going to get us through the summer into the fall.”
While the Princeton Pantry does not have any specific goals for the March Campaign, the Milaca Area Pantry aims to raise $44,000 this year through food and monetary donations which Sundvall said shouldn’t be an issue due to the generosity of the community.
Sundvall said the efforts and volunteers from the students in the National Honors Society at Milaca High School are wonderful in helping with donations and spreading the word about the food drive through flyers and letters sent home to families.
The Milaca Area Pantry is very blessed by the donations from businesses around town, Sundvall said. Their donations of “rescue” foods - food those businesses can no longer sell, but are still good - make all the difference.
Hasinfelt also stressed the generosity of the Princeton community.
“We are an extension of the community,” Hasinfelt said. The Princeton Mall location has had an increase in senior citizens recently because they can shop and pick out the things they want. The Princeton Mall location is where perishable food and other items donated by local grocery stores are provided.
This year, both the Milaca Area Pantry and the Princeton Pantry are asking for a variety of donations, not just food. Both pantries are asking for donations of household items and personal hygiene items alongside food.
“We try to give them everything they will need,” Hasinfelt said of the pantry’s clients. “Whatever you need in your home, they need.”
Items such as laundry detergent, diapers, toothbrushes, and toothpaste are just a few of the things the pantries try to provide.
Monetary donations can also be a huge help for both pantries because it allows them to purchase items they are unable to accept in food donations, such as perishables. Cash and check donations can also be stretched and used throughout the year, helping in the long term.
Donations also help the Milaca Area Pantry keep their Blessings Box stocked for those in need of food outside of their regular hours. The Blessings Box, located in the front of the pantry, contains bags of easily accessible foods so people are able to get by until the next time the pantry is open.
Food donations to the Milaca pantry can be dropped off during its regular hours on the first four Thursdays of every month from noon to 4 p.m., or on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon all outdoors behind their building. Monetary donations can be mailed to PO Box 133, Milaca, or made directly on their website.
Food donations for the Princeton Pantries can be dropped off at HyTech Automotive in Princeton outside of the pantry’s regular hours. Monetary donations for the Princeton Pantries can be mailed to 104 2nd Ave S. in Princeton or made directly on their website.
