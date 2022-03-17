Finding faith in the field

At just 16 years old, Benjamin Hylden’s life was changed forever when he began a fight for his life on April 6, 2007.
It had been a typical Friday for Hylden, with a suit-fitting for his upcoming high school prom. But because he was running late for an appointment, Hylden raced through some back roads towards Park River, North Dakota.
He was driving too fast when he hit a patch of ice and lost control of his car. His car flipped and Hylden was ejected from the car into a frozen field.
Minutes later, Hylden’s parents found him lying in that field, mangled beyond recognition.
Hylden was rushed to the hospital where doctors told him he had a less than 5% chance of survival due to the severity of his injuries.
Before his accident, Hylden said his main motivation in life was playing basketball. However, his career in sports ended the minute his car hit that patch of ice, forcing him to reflect on his story and what his future might hold.
“When I was 16, my mindset was that I was going to be a certain person and do certain things, and I had this whole thing planned out, mapped out that I had been working for,” Hylden said about his basketball dreams.
However, Hylden said he believes what he does now as a motivational speaker and author is much more important than winning a state championship or playing college basketball. Helping people through sharing the experience of his accident and his journey with his faith is what Hylden feels matters most in life.
Hylden said he has always believed in God and his faith has been a big part of his life. Growing up, Hylden said he didn’t have a strong relationship with God, but his accident and his journey afterwards has strengthened his relationship to his faith.
“I believe I lived because of prayer,” Hylden said of his recovery. “God gave me a second chance. I didn’t do anything to deserve this second chance, but I believe he answered the prayers of my family, of my friends, and strangers.”
Hylden’s second chance led him down a path of hardships which taught him what mattered most in life and brought him closer to his faith. This journey helped him discover his purpose in life - sharing his story to help others.
“When I wrote my book, I did it from pure inspiration and pure passion to want to share my story. I had no expectation it would do anything,” Hylden said.
“I thought a random person might pick it up, read it, and it might help them and inspire them to not give up,” he said.
Hylden’s book “Finding Faith in the Field” portrays his experiences with the accident, his recovery, and his journey with his faith.
For his book, Hylden was the recipient of the 2021 Firebird Book Award hosted by Speak Up Radio: Autobiography and Christian Non-fiction alongside multiple other awards for his book and his motivational speaking.
His career as an author and motivational speaker has brought Hylden around the country to share his story of strength, perseverance, and faith in churches, high schools, and colleges. He has also made appearances on the radio where he had over 50,000 listeners.
At 11 a.m. on April 3- nearly 15 years after Hylden’s accident- he will be sharing his story at the First Congregational Church in Princeton.
The event will be followed by a light lunch, a question and answer session with Ben, and a book signing. There will also be a variety of door prize drawings, some of which including Minnesota Twins tickets, gift certificates, and Coyote Moon dinner tickets.
While free to the public, free will offerings will be accepted. To learn more about the event and to claim seats, visit comemeetben.com.
“When you find faith and you find freedom from your fear…and you’re truly living in faith, I have found that you can do anything,” Hylden said.
To learn more about Ben Hylden and his story before the event, visit his website at www.benhylden.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.