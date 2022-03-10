ERHS graduate who calls Ukraine home stays put in the face of war

A 1989 Elk River High School graduate who now lives with her husband on a small farm outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, has decided not to evacuate in the wake of the Russian invasion of their country that began on Feb. 24.
Baima works as a language teacher at a small international school in Kyiv, and says she will stay with her brave Ukrainian husband and warrior, Yurii Potapenko.
“Whether I survive this war or not, I remain true to my teenage aspiration to help bring peace to the world,” said Diane Baima, whose maiden name is Westphal and who still has family living in Elk River.
The Elk River native dreamed of diplomacy through language learning as a junior high school student in Elk River. And she has done her part as an adult.
“But now is the time to fight,” she told the Star News on Feb. 26.
Her brother Lanny, who lives in Wisconsin and is an interim pastor for a large congregation in Peoria, Illinois, said he had hoped she would be able to get out to safety.
“She won’t abandon her husband, and I certainly respect that,” Westphal said. “I know the depth of her commitment.”
While Baima’s husband prepared to fight in the war, she has been doing her part to rally people and groups to take action to restore peace to Ukraine. She has written family, friends and others in hopes they would support proven relief efforts and take up calls to action. She is also urging people in America to call their representatives and senators.
“In some ways, she and I have had a similar life’s purpose,” Lanny Westphal said. “I have always been working strongly for understanding and peace between nations and peoples.”
Lanny’s Illinois congregation is getting behind several Ukrainian support measures laid out by a Lutheran bishop. They access existing organizations, including Lutheran World Relief that is asking for donations to provide resources such as emergency food, water, shelter, and medical supplies for Ukraine.
Lanny has also contacted his representatives and senators in the state of Wisconsin where he lives with his wife, Mary.
Never imagined Russia would invade
“When I think back to the steps I made in junior high, and how I imagined my future, I would not have imagined living on a farm in Ukraine,” Baima said. “I also would not have imagined that the country where I had lived for five years would invade my new home.”
Many people have urged her to leave Ukraine, but she says “this is my home.”
“Does a wife leave her husband when he is in danger?” she asks. “Do I evacuate and leave Yurii alone to take care of his aging mother, family, and all of our animals and plants? I can’t.
“I’ve made my choice to remain with Yurii, my brave Ukrainian warrior. He’s ready to fight to keep Ukraine independent. In our eyes, the war right now in Ukraine is the battle to keep the world independent. Are people willing to be just a compassionate spectators as the world’s dictators choose their next target? Or will they fight? With their votes. With their money. With their protests.”
Lanny Westphal said it may only be a matter of days or weeks before Russian soldiers push past the core of Kyiv.
The news of war breaking out in Ukraine was particularly troubling to the Westpahls, who lost Glen Westphal to COVID-19 on May 21, 2021. He was the brother of Diane, Lanny and Nancy (Shawn) Norton of Idaho. They and their mother, Florence Shebetka, of Elk River, have been mourning his loss while grappling with the onslaught of war.
Meanwhile, Baima’s husband has signed up with the local militia, the couple’s two sheep are almost ready to give birth and they have media on constantly and are witnessing a flood of love throughout the world, Baima said before going to bed on March 3.
“It seems like world news has invaded our family between COVID and the Ukraine,” Lanny Westpahl said. “That’s sad and worrying. We’re fortunate that so far Diane has been able to communicate with us by internet and telephone. It’s comforting to hear from her.”
Baima’s and Potapenko’s farmstead is about an hour drive south from the center of Kyiv. The couple considers themselves lucky because where their house sits has not been the site of any invasions as the Russians come down from the north. However, Yurii’s sister lives in an area that was one of the first areas bombed.
“We can make contact with them so far, but we can’t go get them,” Baima said. “We picked up my husband’s adult son and his wife on Friday, Feb. 26. Yurii picked them up from Kyiv. Luckily we did because they live right where the bombing has taken place. They have been with us since.
“I’m hoping the world will respond fast enough that the foot soldiers don’t come in,” Baima said. “We constantly hear people saying we’re praying for you, we’re praying for you and I think that’s lovely, but we need weapons and action.
Baima has also asked people to give to organizations like the Ukrainian American Community Center.
