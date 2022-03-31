El Jalisco Mexican restaurant coming to Milaca at former Daddio’s

With the closing of Daddio’s Drive-in in Milaca, the building has been left empty since the summer of 2021.
However, that is about to change with the opening of El Jalisco Grill & Bar 2.
El Jalisco Grill & Bar 2 is an extension of the restaurant El Jalisco Grill & Bar located in Mora, which serves authentic Mexican food and alcoholic beverages.
The Mora location, which has been open for around a year, is co-owned by Wilmer Rivera and one of the cooks for the restaurant.
Jessie Rivera, Wilmer Rivera’s wife and manager of El Jalisco Grill & Bar, said they were all looking forward to the opening of their new location in Milaca.
“People from Milaca would come here (Mora) saying you should come and open something over there because we don’t have anything like this there,” Jessie Rivera said. “They (the co-owners) are really excited to open in Milaca because a lot of people are waiting for it to open.”
With the announcement of the new restaurant opening, it has brought in a lot of new customers for El Jalisco Grill & Bar because people from Milaca want to try their food before they open, Jessie Rivera said.
“Don’t be afraid to come in and try our food,” she said. “Not a lot of people like Mexican food, but some do, and it doesn’t hurt to try. Maybe some of them like the margaritas and don’t like the food, or they like the food and don’t like the margaritas.”
El Jalisco Grill & Bar 2 plans to provide dine-in, take-out, and catering services. They are also working on an updated menu by removing items that typically don’t sell and bringing in items that people have been asking for.
“We are excited about the location of our new restaurant because it is right next to the park where people can sit to eat their food when we are busy or when the weather’s nice in the summertime,” Jessie Rivera said.
According to both Jessie and Wilmer Rivera, good customer service, good food, and good vibes are the main goals for El Jalisco Grill & Bar 2.
“I feel like it’s the same there (Milaca) as it is here (Mora), where everybody knows everybody, and that’s what we want, to have good vibes and for everyone to be treated like friends and family. I think that’s how customers feel more comfortable and more special,” Jessie Rivera said. “We want the customers to be happy. That’s something we work really hard at, because we don’t want people to feel uncomfortable. We want every person that comes in to be happy.”
Renovations for El Jalisco Grill & Bar 2 in Milaca are currently underway and they plan to open their doors to the public sometime near the end of May or the beginning of June this year, with an exact date to be announced closer to that time.
To find more updates about El Jalisco Grill & Bar 2, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JaliscoMilaca or contact them by phone at 320-679-5370. To learn more about their menu visit their website at https://eljaliscogrillandbar.com/
