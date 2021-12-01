Our American style of constitutional democracy isn’t for everyone. We saw that this was true for Iraq and Afghanistan, Russia, Belarus, Turkey, Venezuela, and many other nations throughout the world. And sadly, we are discovering that this anti-democratic feeling is being shared by many Americans as well. A feeling that is growing by the day in our country as is evident across many social media platforms.
To be fair, our love affair with our form of government has never been fully embraced here in this country anyway. For example, during World War Two and throughout the Cold War years, America was referred to as the leader of the free world. Yet, at the same time, here at home, we were restricting these very deeply cherished freedoms from many of our own countrymen.
For over a hundred years after the end of legalized slavery in 1865, Jim Crow laws and Red Line laws were allowed to put racial and religious limits upon a large portion of our fellow citizens. They banned and limited people of color, as well as Jews and sometimes Catholics, from holding many jobs, running for public office, voting, ownership of property and opening businesses in certain areas, banned from attending many schools, colleges and universities and banned from playing in major league sports, banned from going into theatres, restaurants, libraries, stores, banned from freedom of movement and on and on.
And combine this with the fact that women weren’t permitted to vote for most of our country’s history as well. Think about it, women (over 50% of our population) didn’t have the constitutional right to vote here, in America, until the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920.
So, even though we might say that we have had a great love for our constitutional guaranteed freedoms, (I do!) in practice for most of our nation’s history, they didn’t apply to everyone equally. In the face of this, the question is: How then could we honestly say we were the leader of the free world when we didn’t allow equal freedom to every citizen in our country for such a very long time?
Nevertheless, on the upside, true freedom for everyone did finally arrive in America after the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. But even that Act wasn’t implemented into law everywhere in our country for decades after it’s passing. In fact to this day, we are still struggling with implementing it.
Yet, on the other hand, there are those who would rather harken back to a time when the bulk of our freedoms were only allowed for a select few. They see that as the “good ole days”. It was a time when their racial/religious group was in complete control of the government and the economy. And it is exactly that perceived loss of power and control that motivates this nostalgic yearning to look backwards to those former “glory days” when they alone were on top. But that was not a true democracy for everyone!
President Biden reminded us in a speech recently that America is the only country in the world whose creation was based upon an ideal. The belief that “all men are created equal”. And the sad fact is that ideal, stated over 245 years ago, has barely begun to be fully realized for many in our country today.
We have a choice. We can be the authentic leader of the free world by practicing what we preach, or we can decide to junk that ideal and instead continue on with a restrictive autocratic form of government that only works for a few.
So, this is the question before us: Which should we choose? A democracy for all or an autocratic rule by a few? It is a serious choice to be considered for our country’s future! But, if we choose freedom and justice for all, then let’s make sure we practice what we preach! Let the words, “All men (all people) are created equal” actually mean something true in every part of this nation and for each and every one of its citizens.
Rob Braun is a guest columnist who resides in Princeton.
