Day of Service helps those in need

A group of boys from Megan Vetter’s seventh grade homeroom showed off their muscles and their Day of Service “live generously” t-shirts after raking the yard of Ethel Hakes.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

Day of Service through Milaca High School is a day dedicated to helping people in the community.

Students spent their morning on Monday, May 16th doing just that.

The students went with their regular homeroom groups and their teachers to different areas of the community to participate in volunteer work which people might not have been able to accomplish on their own.

Some students helped out by picking up trash in ditches next to the road, others helped with regular maintenance of public outdoor spaces, but the majority of students went to individual properties to help community members with yard work.

One group of seventh grade students from Megan Vetter’s homeroom went to the home of Ethel Hakes to help her rake leaves, pull weeds, trim bushes, and clean the outsides of her windows.

“Day of Service helps me so much,” Hakes said. “I’m so thankful for these kids that come and do this, I just can’t thank the school enough for having these programs. I wouldn’t have been able to do this on my own.”

The first time Hakes signed up to receive help through the Day of Service program was three years ago, right before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and she said she has really missed the help since then.

“I would really recommend people sign up if they need help,” Hakes said.

Some of the students who helped Hakes with her yard work felt the importance of Day of Service went beyond the work they were assigned to doing.

“It’s important because we are helping the community and helping people that can’t do it anymore,” student Karl Carlson said.

“You help the community, and you teach kids - who are the future - that helping the community is a really big thing,” student Stephanie Nelson said. “Plus we get to have fun outside.”

The work the students put in for Day of Service every year does not go unnoticed to those who need it most.

Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com

