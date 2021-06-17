music in the park.jpg

The Brass Messengers, pictured above, will perform at Milaca’s music in the park on Thursday, June 24 in Milaca’s Rec Park.

 Photo by Jim Clifford / www.brassmessengers.com

Milaca’s Music in the Park series is returning Thursday, June 24.

The Brass Messengers will bring the sounds of brass instruments to the Historic Milaca Bandshell in the city’s Rec Park from 6:30-8:30 p.m. next Thursday.

It will be the first of two concerts at the bandshell this summer.

The New Primitives will make a stop at the bandshell on Thursday, July 8.

The Brass Messengers are a Minneapolis street band playing mostly original music inspired by global sources.

The band of 10 musicians who play anything that fits into their horns made of twisted brass tubing, according to The Brass Messengers’ website, www.brassmessengers.com.

“The musical origins were found in the music of Africa, the Carribean and Balkans, but now the BMs play whatever works, throwing in a country song to the crying drinkers, a high speed polka or two for the midwest dancers, running in circles with the little ones, activating gatherings of our activist kin or a bit of Black Sabbath for the metal crowd,” the band’s website states.

But mostly, it is an original music that rises from the heart of the band that can only be described as a homegrown Minneapolis street music sound.

There will be no concessions available at the concerts this summer due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. People are invited to bring their own food and beverages.

The Music in the Park concert series is sponsored by the Milaca Arts Center.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

