Community schools honor veterans on Veterans Day

Princeton Primary and Intermediate Schools celebrated Veterans Day with a parade of Veterans behind the schools. Students lined up along the sidewalk with American flags waving in the wind as veterans throughout the community drove by waving.
Sergeant Reece Sandberg, 2017 Milaca High School Graduate and United States Marine Corps veteran, gave a speech during the Milaca High School Veterans Day program about his experiences as a marine, the sacrifices he made, his travel experiences, the bonds he made, and the hardships he endured.
Following his speech during the Milaca High School Veterans Day program, Sergeant Reece Sandberg - a 2017 MHS graduate and United States Marine Corps veteran - hugged principal Damian Patnode with tears in his eyes.
Princeton High School held its Veterans Day program in the Performing Arts Center the morning of Friday, Nov. 11 for all high school students. The program featured the high school concert choir’s performance of “America the Beautiful” and guest speaker Bill Bahlman. Bahlman is a retired airman from the United States Air Force. Bahlman shared with the student body the time he spent in the Air Force including his duties, travel experience, and the sacrifices a veteran has made.
Speaker of the Princeton High School Veterans Day program Bill Bahlman posed for a photo with the student committee responsible for helping organize the event in the Performing Arts Center. From left to right are speaker Bill Bahlman, Grace Achtelik, Ella Connors, and Princeton High School class president Emily Lindgren.
Veterans Day is a day to honor veterans throughout the United States.
The day of the holiday on Friday, Nov. 11, Milaca High School honored local veterans with its Veterans Day program in their main gym.
The program invited all community members, veterans, and the high school student body to attend the program and listen to the words from speaker Reece Sandberg.
The program began with the Milaca High School symphonic band and concert choir performing the “Star Spangled Banner.”
Following the Star Spangled Banner, the Milaca Children’s Choir performed two songs for the veterans in attendance. The first song was “How Do you Tell A Veteran ‘Thank You?’” by Karl Hitzeman, and the second song was “Thank you, Soldiers” by Michael and Angela Souders.
The concert choir then returned to the stage to perform the songs “Song for the Unsung Hero” by Joseph M. Martin and “I Sing Because I’m Happy” arranged by Rollo Dilworth.
After both choirs concluded their performances, sergeant Reece Sandberg, a 2017 Milaca High School graduate and United States Marine Corps veteran, took the floor to speak on his time as a marine.
Sangberg shared with the audience tales from his travels overseas, the bonds he formed with his fellow marines, the hardships he endured, and some of the sacrifices he made.
Sandberg outlined one of his sacrifices with a video played for the audience depicting the first time he met his daughter after returning home from deployment.
At the conclusion of his speech, Sandberg received a standing ovation from the audience as he gave a tearful hug to Milaca High School principal Damian Patnode.
After the applause died down, the symphonic band performed the song “Choose Joy” by Randall D. Standridge.
Lastly, the symphonic band and concert choir came together once more to perform “American Heroes” arranged by Carl Strommen which combines all of the songs for each branch of the military. As each song was played, veterans stood for their respective branch. The song concluded with the chorus of “America the Beautiful” to which the audience sang alongside the choir.
