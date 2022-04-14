Community members band together to give back to food shelves

With the end of March, also comes the end of the annual Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign for food shelves around the state.
For food shelves in the Princeton and Milaca area, this March has brought the communities together to give back to those in need.
President of the Princeton Food Pantry, Pastor Bob Hasinfelt, said Princeton did very well this year in terms of donations. One of which was a fundraising event sponsored by the Rum River Labor Coalition (RRLC).
The RRLC’s third annual virtual Bingo event held on March 26 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. served as a fundraiser for these local food shelves and would not have been possible without the generosity of community members.
Thrivent Financial provided the RRLC with a $250 grant to help pay for the expenses of the events including prizes of a spa basket, a gardening basket, car care, a virtual pong game, and lawn ornaments. Other prizes of two fishing rods and multiple gift cards were donated to the event by members of the community.
Thirty-two participants played in the fundraiser from the Princeton, Milaca, Ogilvie, and Brainerd areas and they raised $1600 to be split between local food shelves.
Kait Alain and her family, who are long-time members of the community, were also big supporters of the March food drive for the Princeton Pantry this year.
After winning a contest through Luminate Home Loans, Alain and her family chose to bring their donation to the Princeton Pantry.
Four times a year, Luminate Home Loans and the Angie Sherer team randomly select one of the people or families that have closed on a home or refinanced their home with them to nominate a charity to receive a $1000 donation from them. The Alain family were the first to be selected this year.
“We (the Angie Sherer team) love to be involved in the community and give back. So, hopefully this will inspire someone else to give back,” Kristina LeMire, loan officer assistant and representative for the Angie Sherer team at this donation, said.
When the Alain family closed on a home last June, they were given the opportunity to choose when charity they would like to donate to and they chose the Princeton Pantry. Then when they were randomly selected by the Angie Sherer team as the first to donate this year, it happened to be when the March food drive was in full swing.
“I love our community, I always have. I knew that this was a good place to donate to so I wanted the money to go here,” Alain said. “I think it’s important to bring awareness to the food shelf, because I didn’t even know it was here in this building. If I were to even bring in more volunteers, it would create awareness because it’s necessary.”
In the future, Alain plans on bringing her children back to the Princeton Pantry as volunteers, possibly alongside some of the kids she works with at a local daycare.
“I think it’s super important, even for my kids, to donate their time and learn the skills they can from volunteering,” Alain said.
Both the donation from the Alain family and the money raised from the RRLC Bingo fundraiser event will be counted towards the totals of the March food drive, and the donations themselves will be used to help purchase food for the food shelves, building expenses, and some staff expenses.
“It all counts. Whether it’s one dollar or one item. This is what gets us through until Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Hasinfelt said about the two donations and the March food drive. “The support is incredible, we applaud you for what you’re doing.”
To learn more about the MN Foodshare March Campaign and find donation totals for the state in the coming weeks, visit https://gmcc.org/march-campaign/.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com.
