Everybody is invited to the annual Milaca Fly-in Breakfast this weekend.
The fly-in is 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 8, at the Milaca Municipal Airport.
The breakfast is $12 for adults, $8 for kids ages 6-12, and children under 6 years old eat free. The menu includes pancakes, sausage patties, ham, scrambled or fried eggs, blueberries and water, coffee, orange juice or milk.
“The public is welcomed to have breakfast, and I encourage anybody and everybody from around the community, come on in and have a breakfast,” Second Vice Commander Lew Ratajczak said.
Boy Scouts from Troop 19 will be directing pilots to their parking. Golf carts will be available to ferry pilots to and from their planes, according to Ratajczak. Pilots also can arrive the day before and find a campsite near the airport to spend the night.
The breakfast raises money for the Milaca Legion Post 178, which donates the money back to the community.
For the first time a tractor show will give residents a chance to show off their tractors at the airport.
The show is open to everybody and no preregistration is required.
