Betty Evans is closing the book on long library career

As a child growing up in an agricultural community, Betty Evans always looked forward to her father’s trips into town.
A day off the farm meant a day at the local library.
“I would go weekly,” Evans recalled. “I would check out 10 books at a time.”
By the time Evans was in school, she found the treasures filed away in the stacks of books in her school library.
“It’s there that I found a love for studying history,” Evans said.
That instilled a love for reading and the library that remained with Evans well into adulthood.
“I worked at the library in high school, and I worked at the library in college,” Evans recalled.
For the past 19 years Betty Evans has also worked as a library assistant at the Milaca Public Library.
It all began when Evans saw an ad in the local newspaper advertising an opening for a part-time library position.
“My daughter encouraged me to apply,” Evans said.
Evans knew she loved the library, so she thought, why not work there.
In her early days of library employment, Evans shuffled between the Princeton and Milaca library branches as a substitute library assistant.
But it is the Milaca branch that eventually became her full-time library home.
Evans says a career at the library isn’t one she necessarily imagined for herself. She holds a degree in landscaping and in her early days worked retail for a landscape company, at a Hallmark store, and JC Penney.
“I always worked in customer service- and that is what working at the library is. This is all about customer service,” Evans said.
Evan’s days aren’t filled with just being a good provider of customer service. She also works in circulation, shelving books, helping patrons with using computers, processing mail, magazines, and newspapers, and reading to children at the library’s regularly scheduled story times. But first and foremost, Evans’ past 19 years have been dedicated to serving her library patrons.
But come the end of March, Betty Evans is turning the page to a new chapter in her life.
She is retiring from working at the Milaca Community Library after nearly two decades on the job.
Evans says the pages of her new book on retirement will be filled with traveling, working in her garden and making regular trips to Illinois to visit her 1 1/2-year-old grandson, who is the light in her life.
Reading books from the library will also be on Evans’ to-do list.
“But I’m not a real good shopper off the library shelf,” Evans confessed.
She has relied on reading advisories, story and author lists, and impulse reading based off of what her patrons are checking out, she said.
Volunteering will also take up part of Evans’ time- and to no one’s surprise- some of that will be at the Milaca library where Evans was recently named co-president of the Milaca Friends of the Library.
She has been asked to volunteer at Milaca’s Community Closet and envisions creating a service where she would deliver books to senior citizens at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and senior living complexes.
The volunteer opportunities will help Evans stay connected with some of the people she has come to know and appreciate over the past 19 years.
“A lot of people have come through the library doors, and I’m going to miss them,” Evans said.
She will miss the fun of helping people find things they are looking for and the building of relationships she has made at her workplace.
There has been no better place to be than to be surrounded by books, Evans said as she reflected on her 19 years at the Milaca Public Library.
