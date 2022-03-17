Artists showcased at the Milaca Art Center’s membership event

After the Milaca Arts Center closed its doors for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a year of issues and flooding within its building, the MAC has reopened its doors to the community.
On Saturday, March 12, the MAC held a membership event where community members had the opportunity to renew or sign-up as a member of the MAC.
The event featured three local emerging artists - Abby Tolmie, Blake Tolmie, and Jenni Galen-Stillwell - alongside live music from the band Heartstrings.
Attendees enjoyed a variety of food and drinks as they supported these artists and spent time with their fellow community members.
One artist, Galen-Stillwell, said she enjoyed being able to speak with new people and other artists at the event.
With around 20 art pieces on display, Galen-Stillwell found the event to be successful and sold five art pieces to community members.
Galen-Stillwell is a self-taught artist. She learned many of her techniques from her grandmother, and likes to call herself a third generation artist.
Her art, consisting of abstract landscapes, is mainly done with acrylic paints and her pieces can take her anywhere from one day to multiple weeks to create depending on their complexity. Her goal is to continue to create her art in her spare time and to possibly turn it into a small business someday.
Other artists, Abby Tolmie and Blake Tolmie, also showcased their art at the event. Abby Tolmie had seven art pieces on display, and Blake Tolmie had eight.
The MAC will also be celebrating the City of Milaca’s 125th year anniversary this year and will be hosting a community art show and open mic night on June 18.
