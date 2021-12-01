The City of Milaca has renewed an agreement between its police department and city attorney with the State’s department of public safety and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension allowing the city access to state crime-fighting technology. The current joint powers agreement between the City and State was set to expire soon.

The agreement granting access to State systems costs the City $600 per year, billed quarterly at $150 per quarter.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

