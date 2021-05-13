St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milaca was packed May 8 with worshipers looking to view a traveling exhibit of holy relics.
Hosted by the Rev. Carlos Martins, the Treasures of the Church exhibit travels around the world to spread the experience of venerating the 165 relics.
Before visitors could interact with the relics, Martins spoke to the crowd to explain relics, their role in the church and share the story of one of the youngest canonized saints.
He told guests they could experience one of the saints communicating with them through the relics, but explained there were four common roadblocks, or handcuffs as he called them, to having such an experience.
The first was a refusal to attend Sunday Mass. The second was refusing to confess sins to a priest, followed by a refusal to make a full disclosure of sins to a priest, and finally a refusal to forgive those who have hurt you.
Martins pointed out the running theme of refusal in the four handcuffs, because such refusal is at the core of sin.
“In fact the refusal of God is the only sin that has ever been committed — every sin boils down to that,” Martins said. “It is a rejection of what God wants.”
To emphasize the importance of forgiveness, Martins told the story of St. Maria Goretti, who was murdered at age 11 in 1902. She was stabbed repeatedly by a man whose advances she had refused. The wounds did not kill her immediately, but she would die later after an unsuccessful surgery.
Before she died Goretti forgave her murderer, and for that was made a saint, according to Martins.
After wrapping up his lesson, Martins instructed guests in how to venerate the collection of relics. The objects were spread out on tables and included notable pieces such as portions of the True Cross and a piece of the veil of Our Lady.
More information on the exhibit can be found at treasuresofthechurch.com.
