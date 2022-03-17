A celebration of AmeriCorps Seniors week

Marge Clemens has been a foster grandparent for 10 years
This week, March 13-19, is a week to celebrate for AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps senior members because it is AmeriCorps Seniors week.
During AmeriCorps Seniors week, AmeriCorps programs and the impact they have on communities are celebrated. Their volunteers are also recognized for their commitment to serving others.
There are multiple programs AmeriCorps Seniors are able to participate in such as the Foster Grandparent Program, the Senior Companion Program, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.
Within the Princeton community, Margie Haggerty, Dianne Elsenpeter, Marge Clemons, and Joan Zeug all serve the Princeton Primary and Princeton Intermediate schools as Foster Grandparents.
Foster Grandparents help local youth succeed in school by working on reading, math, late assignments, cleaning and organization, and anything else the teachers or students might need. They create relationships with the children they work with and become role models for them when they need those relationships most.
After Marge Clemens retired, she said she knew she wanted to start volunteering around the community, but when she saw an article in the paper about the Foster Grandparent program, she knew that was what she wanted to do.
“There is a need. There are children out there that need the extra love and care, that need the extra help,” Clemens said.
Now a Foster Grandparent for more than 10 years, Clemens said this has been an immensely rewarding and uplifting experience for her.
“The respect and kindness we get back from the students is so uplifting,” Clemens said. “These kids bring the joy.”
Joan Zeug, another Foster Grandparent serving in the Princeton Intermediate school for almost four years, also commented on her rewarding experience within the program.
“It is such a rewarding experience. We get back as much from the kids as we give out,” Zeug said. “You could be having the worst morning, but when you go to see those kids, they make it better.”
Zeug joined the Foster Grandparent program after she retired to stay involved with the community and maintain her well-being. Zeug said it gives her the feeling of being useful and making a difference.
Both Clemens and Zeug commented on the teachers within the Princeton community and the appreciation those teachers have for them as Foster Grandparents.
“Princeton has some awesome, caring teachers,” Clemens said. “Those kids are cared for and loved for the day when they are with those teachers.”
Both Clemens and Zeug said the teachers are doing everything they can to give students what they need, and the extra help they get from Clemens and Zeug as Foster Grandparents is very helpful.
The Central Minnesota Foster Grandparents program within AmeriCorps Seniors is sponsored by the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud. Foster Grandparents spend 8-40 hours per week helping children and teachers in schools, early education programs, residential facilities, and other nonprofit agencies.
“I can’t say enough positive things about the program... Even if you just have a few hours a week, it’s worthwhile,” Clemens said. “It’ll be a sad day to have to say goodbye, but I am certainly not ready yet.”
For more information on the Foster Grandparent program, contact Pat Braun at 612-390-0617 or pat.braun@ccstcloud.org.
