Head coach: Clay Hoeck and Mitch Vedders
2021-2022 season: Though falling in the Section 7AA Team Semifinals to Aitkin, the season was an overall success for the Milaca Wolves, said coach Clay Hoeck.
“We progressed throughout the year and we gained some steps individually and as a team,” he said.
While the team bowed out before a state berth, now seniors in Logan Ash and Colbee Zens earned bids to state to cap successful individual years for the pair. The two went 24-10 and 21-13, respectively.
Key returners: Milaca brings back to the mats a massive senior class.
The group, spearheaded by the state wrestlers in Ash and Zens, also bring back a big host of other strong athletes. Jack Schoenborn, Caleb Sahlstrom, Austin Linder, Jack Nord, Clay Anderson and Jack Hanson make up a group of seniors that all placed in the Section 7AA tournament for the Wolves, falling short of joining Ash and Zens at state.
With all the talent back for Milaca, a blessing and a curse has arose for the Wolves.
“When you have a dozen seniors in the room, it’s huge. The problem is finding a spot for all of them,” said Hoeck.
What to watch for: Along with returning a heap of proven wrestlers, the underclassmen also look to toss their name into the ring as standout for the Wolves, said Hoeck.
“You can watch for some big improvements at the bottom of our lineup,” he said. “Our younger guys really stepped it up last year and they wrestled over the summer.”
Mixed in the seniors proven resumes, the Wolves are ready to make a big leap.
“Our team is at another level than they were last year,” said Hoeck.
Barring injuries or any other unforeseen problem, the team is expecting to be a contender in the Granite Ridge and Section 7AA.
“If we can stay healthy and eligible, we are going to be very competitive in our conference and in our section,” said Hoeck.
