Milaca Wolves running their way to a week of homecoming fun

Homecoming is knocking on the doors to Milaca schools, getting ready to fill its halls with spirit gear and wacky dress-up days Oct. 3-7.
Events kick off on Friday, Sept. 30, when Milaca’s homecoming royalty top 10 are announced during a high school pep fest.
Then comes the Milaca PTO 5K Homecoming Kick-off Saturday, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m. The homecoming PTO 5K is open to all wanting to participate. The cost to register is $15 for students pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and $25 for seventh grade and older, with a $75 cap for immediate family members. All proceeds will be donated to the Milaca PTO, and entry fees are nonrefundable and nontransferable.
Children under the age of 12 must have an adult accompany them for the entire race and the use of strollers for children is welcome.
Those who pre-registered before Friday, Sept. 23, received a free homecoming T-shirt. However, high school activity and sports groups will be selling the T-shirts and other spirit gear on race day. Those with homecoming T-shirts for the 5K will receive a patch for the shirt to show their participation in the event.
Those participating in the 5K will meet at Milaca Elementary School, but in the case of inclement weather, the race will be held as a walk inside at the District Office doors. This race will replace the Milaca PTO 5K typically held in May.
The theme for Milaca homecoming this year is We’re All in this Together as inspired by the song of the same name from the movie “High School Musical.”
Dress-up days for the high school begin on Monday, Oct. 3, with secret hobby day with students and teachers wearing anything that might relate to one of their hobbies. Tuesday is jersey day followed by fabulous day on Wednesday to coincide with student picture day, then beach day on Thursday, and the week finishes with homecoming and school spirit day.
Wednesday, Oct. 5, brings the homecoming coronation and the declaration of the 2022 homecoming king and queen. Following school hours is the Punt, Pass, and Kick competition 4-5:30 p.m. for all students from kindergarten through sixth grade in the Milaca High School football field.
Pizza Fest will also be taking place on Oct. 5, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the football concessions stand.
To close out Wednesday’s activities is the PowderPuff girls football game with the juniors taking on the seniors at 6 p.m. Winners of the Punt, Pass, and Kick competition will be announced during the PowderPuff game at half time.
Friday, Oct. 7, features the homecoming pep fest for Milaca High School, starting off with a livestream from the pool to the main gym with a swimming relay and race. The relay will include one student on the swim team, a football player, a cross country runner, a volleyball player, a high school staff member, and a swim coach.
Following the swimming event will be the Bad Boyz volleyball game with the juniors playing the seniors.
Also on Friday, after school at 4:30-6:30 p.m. is the annual block party showcasing multiple businesses and activities throughout the community.
Homecoming T-shirts will be sold throughout the week and will be available for purchase during the block party and pizza fest. The shirts were made and designed by Ruby Hirsch, a student in Milaca High School, and will be sold for $10 each.
Immediately following the block party is the homecoming football game against New London-Spicer at 7 p.m.
Students grades nine through 12 are then invited to the homecoming school dance at the conclusion of the football game.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.