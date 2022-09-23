The Milaca football team won its first Pizza Bowl in four attempts, outlasting the Princeton Tigers, 20-19 in overtime, in what were wet and rainy conditions on Friday night at Claffy Field.
Opening the first quarter with a pair of rushing scores by senior running back Jack Schoenborn, the Wolves maintained a 12-0 lead into the second quarter. That score would not change in the 12 minutes of play, sending the teams to halftime with Milaca still ahead by double digits.
Then the Tigers came roaring back. Getting an 80-yard kickoff return by Jonah Hviding, Princeton crept right back into the game in the opening moments of the third quarter. Later in the frame, the Tigers got the game-tying score on the legs of Ethan Ballweber to make it 12-12 as both teams headed to the fourth.
The final quarter saw the two rivals battle to a scoreless frame as overtime was need to decide the contest.
Princeton answered the call first, watching Jake Baumann scamper his way into the end zone to push the team to a 19-12 lead following the successful PAT. Milaca then got its chance.
The Wolves were forced into a fourth and 17, before senior quarterback Dylan Greninger found Owen VanderPlaats in the end zone for the score. Deciding to go for two, Milaca was rewarded with the successful conversion by Schoenborn punching it in for the victory.
Schoenborn led the Milaca attack with 199 yards on 30 carries and two scores for the Wolves. On the other side, Ballweber, Baumann and Hviding scored for the Tigers.
The win moved Milaca to 4-0 while dropping Princeton to 3-1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.