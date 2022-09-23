The Milaca football team won its first Pizza Bowl in four attempts, outlasting the Princeton Tigers, 20-19 in overtime, in what were wet and rainy conditions on Friday night at Claffy Field.

IMG_1550.JPG

Milaca's Clay Anderson drags down Tigers running back in Ethan Ballweber on Friday night in the Pizza Bowl. 

Opening the first quarter with a pair of rushing scores by senior running back Jack Schoenborn, the Wolves maintained a 12-0 lead into the second quarter. That score would not change in the 12 minutes of play, sending the teams to halftime with Milaca still ahead by double digits.

