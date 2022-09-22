Picking up a come from behind five set victory over Little Falls a week prior, the Milaca volleyball team again found itself needing to rally on Sept. 15, as it hosted Zimmerman.

Sports M VB beats Zim.jpg

Milaca’s Maggie Westling serves in an earlier season contest. Westling had 11 kills versus Zimmerman. 

But, like the contest against the Flyers, the Wolves were not discouraged as they picked up another thrilling victory over the Thunder for their third win in a row.

Load comments