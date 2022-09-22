Picking up a come from behind five set victory over Little Falls a week prior, the Milaca volleyball team again found itself needing to rally on Sept. 15, as it hosted Zimmerman.
But, like the contest against the Flyers, the Wolves were not discouraged as they picked up another thrilling victory over the Thunder for their third win in a row.
A win just two nights prior in three sets against Mora sent Milaca into the contest against Zimmerman with a third straight Granite Ridge Conference victory within grasp.
The quest for the streak got off to a strong start as the Wolves won a back and forth opening set against the Thunder. Ahead at 24-23, Wolves Esther Evans’ kill sealed the first set win to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.
But like the contest against the Flyers, Milaca struggled to keep up the intensity that saw the team take the early lead.
The Thunder answered with 25-18 and 25-21 wins to push the Wolves’ backs against the wall. However, also like the contest against Little Falls, Milaca did not wavier.
Milaca roared back with a decisive win over the Thunder in the fourth set, dismantling Zimmerman with a 25-15 decision to tie the contest at two games apiece to force a fifth game.
In the fifth set, the Thunder rumbled to an early advantage. Zimmmerman found itself staked to a 4-1 lead.
The Wolves then came running back. Milaca secured the next six of seven points to turn the deficit into an advantage at 7-5. The Thunder were not done yet, bouncing back with four straight points of their own to lead again at 9-7.
Now trading blows and exchanging runs, the two conference rivals found themselves tied at 12-12 in the do or die set. Milaca snuck out the next two points to sit just on the brink of the victory at 14-12 before an unforced error by the Thunder handed the Wolves the 15-12 decision.
Milaca was led by senior outside hitter in Neelie Zens, as the upperclassman was effective all night on the way to 18 kills for the offense. Zens’ strong night was joined by an equally impressive performance by Brianna Pap, who put up 21 assists and 10 digs in the win over Zimmerman.
With the win in hand, the Wolves now have even their record at 5-5 on the season to this point.
Up next for Milaca is a match against the Princeton Tigers.
The Tigers, fresh off a 3-0 loss to the Magic, own a 2-11 win-loss mark on the year.
Princeton and Milaca are set to battle on Sept. 20, as the Wolves traveled south to take on the Tigers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.