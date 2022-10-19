Into the showdown between two 5-1 teams in the Milaca and Zimmerman football teams, coach Craig Talberg looked for the Wolves to put it all together against the Thunder.
“We were 5-1 but we really haven’t played our best complete game yet,” said Talberg.
Outside of the opening kickoff, Milaca lived up to its coach’s vision and then some, beating Zimmerman 40-28 on Oct. 14, at Claffy Field.
“Besides that opening kickoff, we really put it together,” said Talberg, referring to Zimmerman returning the kick 70 yards to jump all over the Wolves for the 7-0 lead. The kickoff return was second game in a row for Milaca allowing a kick return touchdown.
Though not being able to get on the board on their opening possession, Milaca’s defense forced a three-and-out to give the offense another chance. The Wolves didn’t miss on the second try.
A very short punt gave Milaca the ball on the Zimmerman 26-yard line. Losing a yard on their first three plays deep on the Thunder’s side of the field, senior quarterback Dylan Greninger stepped up big on the fourth down attempt.
Finding Peyton Hunt on a slant, Hunt handled the rest by taking the ball the rest of the way for the touchdown. Milaca failed to convert on the 2-point attempt as the Thunder held the 7-6 lead with 4:17 to go in the first quarter.
That touchdown was just getting Hunt and Greninger’s days started.
Milaca’s defense came up big on a fourth down, stuffing the Thunder, giving the Wolves offense an opportunity to take the lead. Greninger on the ensuing drive again found Hunt after stepping up in the pocket to avoid the Zimmerman pass rush for the 13-yard scoring strike. The Wolves followed the score with a successful conversion for two, taking a 14-7 lead halfway through the second quarter.
The Thunder would not go away, however, punching right back with a rushing touchdown two minutes later to tie the game at 14-14 with 5:16 remaining in the opening half.
Striking through the air, Milaca’s ground game joined in on the scoring. Two plays after the Thunder tied the contest, senior running back Jack Schoenborn broke off a 59-yard run while another successful 2-point try pushed the Wolves right back in front. The 22-14 lead held into halftime.
“We came up with the big plays at the right time,” said Talberg.
A Milaca punt and Zimmerman missed field goal from 30-yards set up Greninger and Hunt to again break out. Greninger hit Hunt in stride on a go-route for the 70-yard connection and score for the third passing touchdown and receiving touchdown by the wide receiver and quarterback combo.
Greninger’s three scoring strikes and other strong throws on the night led to some high praise by Talberg.
“Dylan came through with his biggest game for us against Zimmerman.”
Now ahead 28-14, the Thunder failed to answer on their next drive, forced to punt. Coming up big with a block of the kick, two plays later had Clay Anderson rush into the end zone to balloon the advantage to 34-14 in favor of Milaca.
Zimmerman would answer with a touchdown before the end of the third quarter to send the time to the final quarter at 34-21. The fourth quarter saw the two teams exchange touchdown, with Milaca’s lead never being cut to single digits the rest of the way.
It was an all-around team effort for the Wolves in the win over Zimmerman. The Wolves totaled 377 yards of total offense while the defense forced two turnovers and held the Thunder to just a single conversion on third down on the night.
Greninger completed eight of 14 passes for 188 yards, while Hunt hauled in three of those passes for the three scores. Providing balance, Schoenborn amassed 119 yards on 21 carries and two rushing touchdowns.
Defensively, Owen Vanderplaats had six tackles and an interception to spark the unit while Hunt also added a pick.
Though happy with the victory, the kickoff coverage must improve, said Talberg.
“Going forward, we can’t expect to keep winning if we have those issues. Those are going to lose us a game down the road,” he said, as the coach expects to mix up the unit with defensive starters to see improved play.
Milaca is now 6-1 on the year while the Thunder dropped to 5-2.
Up next for the Wolves is now a sneaky match up against Little Falls.
The Flyers, who have won the last two contests against Milaca, are fresh off a 41-12 win over St. Cloud Cathedral.
Into the contest at 2-5, defense will loom large in the outcome of the contest, said Talberg.
“They’ve got nothing to lose so they are going to be throwing everything at us. Defensively, we have to be ready and sound,” he said.
Little Falls and Milaca battled on Oct. 19, on the Flyers’ Field. If able to pick up a victory, the Wolves will all but lock up the top seed in the Section 5AAA Playoffs.
