Coaches: Jeremy Mikla, Wendy Hakes-Anderson, Sarah Dahlberg, John Hodson, Jay Berg
2022 season: In what was the first season of the three class system for track, the Milaca Wolves track team saw its season end at the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA State Meet, with the girls 4x100 of Reina Mikla, Frannie Freese, Esther Evans, and Taylar Bockoven placing fourth. The showing was joined by a Taylar Bockoven fourth place finish in the pole vault, along with Esther Evans coming in 16th in the 200-meter Dash.
Anytime the Wolves can advance athletes to the state meet, it’s an accomplishment for the team, said coach Jeremy Mikla.
“We were one of the smaller schools in AA, so we are really proud to have been able to send athletes to the State Meet for the 25th consecutive year,” he said.
Key returners: Sending multiple athletes on to the state meet last season, all will be back again for the Wolves, hungry to again advance to the prestigious postseason meet.
The team’s distance corps looks to be trending in the right direction with seniors in Shaina Christensen and Hannah Braun leading the way. Senior thrower Lainey Truebenbach is also back with fellow seniors Jena Mitzel, Emma Neely, Jenaya Gerrard aiding the category. Abby Anderson will be another name to watch for as the senior will be a factor in jumping events.
On the boys side of the team, after a youthful group last year, many come back with a year of experience under their belts.
“The boys were made up of mostly underclassmen, and while we didn’t have a lot of team success, we gained tons of experience which will make us a force in the Granite Ridge Conference this year,” said Mikla.
Sprints will be manned by seniors Jack Schoenborn, Trent Pratka, and Corbin Sams with jumps held down by Clay Anderson, Kennan DeBoer, and Trace Hasz. Distance races will feature Dylan Greninger and Andrew Freese while Hunter Bockoven, Logan Ash, Jaeger Ash, Brayden Sonnek and Colbee Zens are set to handle discus and shotput.
What to watch for: The Milaca Wolves will rely heavily on their senior class for both leadership and results as the team will go as the seniors go, said Mikla.
“The boys and girls teams will both be dominated by seniors this year. Our seniors have been excellent leaders and mentors of our younger athletes so far. They have really helped to create a culture that is not only welcoming of ALL athletes, but also pushes them to do their best each day,” he said. “It is going to be fun to watch this team grow and succeed this season.”
With Milaca hoping to push for a high finish in the Granite Ridge, the boys will be pushed by Cathedral and Pierz while the girls will have to battle with Foley and Cathedral to accomplish the feat.
