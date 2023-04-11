Coaches: Jeremy Mikla, Wendy Hakes-Anderson, Sarah Dahlberg, John Hodson, Jay Berg

2022 season: In what was the first season of the three class system for track, the Milaca Wolves track team saw its season end at the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA State Meet, with the girls 4x100 of Reina Mikla, Frannie Freese, Esther Evans, and Taylar Bockoven placing fourth. The showing was joined by a Taylar Bockoven fourth place finish in the pole vault, along with Esther Evans coming in 16th in the 200-meter Dash.

Load comments