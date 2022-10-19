The Milaca girls swim and diving team has been performing swimmingly in the pool thus far this season. That trend continued on Oct. 13 as the Wolves defeated Little Falls in a dual, racing to a victory in the Milaca pool. Milaca won 99-76, swimming exhibition the rest of the way.
With the victory, the Wolves moved to 5-1 in head to head meets this season, only having suffered a loss to Albany.
Relays played a big role in the triumph over Little Falls. Milaca’s 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle all recorded the top times in the categories.
The 200 medley relay of Abby Anderson, Hilary Leom, Addison Greninger and Addison Vivant powered a to a 2:00.99. The Wolves swept the top three finishes in the category. In the 200 freestyle, Leom, Vivant, and Greninger, joined by Reina Mikla also claimed a top finish thanks to a 1:47.07.
Rounding the trio of relays had 400 freestyle of Mikla, Leom, Emma Neely and Giorgia Sacchi in with the top time in the event at 4:04.97.
Milaca’s divers showcased a strong meet as Taylar Bockoven and Alyssa Westling earned first and second place, respectively. Bockoven took the top spot after scoring 189.00 with Westling not far behind at 186.95.
Greninger in the 100 butterfly, Neely in the 200 freestyle, Sacchi in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke swam to individual top placement in the meet.
JV wins GRC
Off to the strong start, the Wolves may be just getting started in a stretch of solid seasons as the junior varsity program for Milaca is matching the varsity showings.
Swimming in the Granite Ridge Conference Junior Varsity Championships on Oct. 17 in Milaca, the Wolves claimed first in the meet.
Up Next
Milaca was next in action on Oct. 18, again in the Wolves’ pool for senior night against the Holdingford Huskers.
