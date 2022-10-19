The Milaca girls swim and diving team has been performing swimmingly in the pool thus far this season. That trend continued on Oct. 13 as the Wolves defeated Little Falls in a dual, racing to a victory in the Milaca pool. Milaca won 99-76, swimming exhibition the rest of the way.

Sports M GSWD beats LF 1020.jpg

The Milaca girls swim and diving team raced to a victory over Little Falls on Oct. 13, in the Wolves’ pool. 

With the victory, the Wolves moved to 5-1 in head to head meets this season, only having suffered a loss to Albany.

