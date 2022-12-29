It was just one of those nights for the Milaca Wolves basketball team during its 44-42 loss to Little Falls on Dec. 20, on the road.

Sports M BBB Falls to LF.jpg

Milaca’s Lewis Wolbert had 18 points in the loss on Dec. 20 versus Little Falls. 

“It was almost embarrassing with how many open shots we missed,” said Milaca coach Kaleb Anderson.

Load comments