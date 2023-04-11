Head coach: Angela Helle
2022 season: The Milaca softball team took a step in the right direction on the diamond last season.
Growing their win total from two to six, the Wolves view last season as progress.
“We had a good season last year and are excited for this year,” said Angela Helle, who will be taking over as head coach for Milaca.
Key returners: The Wolves, however, did lose a handful of talent from last season but Milaca still brings back a host of players with varsity experience, said Helle.
“While we lost seven seniors we also have many girls who played on varsity last year that will be returning,” she said.
“We have our three senior captains along with many other younger girls that will make a big difference.”
Seniors in pitcher Ella James, infielders Sara Waurio and catcher Gabi Vivant look to lead the Wolves with junior Lily Roehl and sophomores in Ashley Droogsma and Cana Mach also back to help Milaca.
Missing from that group will be power-hitting junior in Maggie Westling, who is out for the season due to an injury from this past winter on the basketball court.
What to watch for: The defensive side of the ball will be Milaca’s calling card this season, said Helle.
“Defensively, we will be strong with the personnel on the field as many of them played last year,” she said, also adding that many of those returning can play multiple positions in the field.
The Wolves’ success on the field will depend largely on how the offense can scrape across runs but Helle likes the makeup of the squad and believes the team can get the job done.
“It will come down to how we can manufacture runs, but am very excited with the speed and knowledge of the game we have on this team. We hope to build our confidence at the plate and have fun this year,” she said.
Milaca was set to begin its season on Monday, April 3, taking on the Princeton Tigers, but the poor spring weather forced that game to be rescheduled as the opening date for the Wolves keeps being pushed back.
