Milaca’s senior point guard in Lewis Wolbert is having a stellar season on the court, leading the Wolves to a 20-6 record on the year, helping the team to the third seed in the Section 6AA Playoffs. The section tournament began this week.
In talking with senior point guard for the Milaca boys basketball team in Lewis Wolbert, you can tell the senior hates losing, no matter the situation. Just ask his coach, Kaleb Anderson.
“He is laser focused all the time,” said Anderson. “We are talking before practice, after practice, you name it. It’s all the time, every day, all day.”
That mentality has Wolbert leading the charge for the Wolves as the point guard has Milaca heading into the Section 6AA Playoffs, receiving the third seed in the 16-team bracket.
Wolbert currently leads the team in points per game with 23 a night, adding in 6.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3 steals in the 20-win campaign for the Wolves. The 20-win season is the first since 2002-2003, when the Wolves last reached the state tournament.
The senior point guard’s success is no surprise to Anderson. Anderson could tell Wolbert would be a special player from the first time watching him play, also picking up on the mentality that has gotten him to this point.
“When I first got here, I was looking at these kids like who’s this and who’s that and somebody told me there’s this kid with the last name Wolbert,” Anderson said.
“I saw him and I thought he was a little small, so I talked to him and noticed he had a brace on. I asked him when he was going to be back and he said ‘Next week’,” Anderson continued, as the then sophomore in Wolbert had just gotten the brace the week prior, already hungry to return.
“I thought he was very impressive initially, not realizing he was using his non-dominate hand and then I realized.”
That focus to win one the court still remains today. Wolbert is so laser-focused, the senior didn’t even realize when he hit the 1,000-point mark during an 81-44 victory over Pine City on Feb. 10.
“Everybody just started cheering, I didn’t really know what was going on, it took me a bit,” Wolbert said as the senior’s attention was devoted to winning the contest.
While Wolbert has been historic on the court for Milaca this season, he hasn’t been the only one for the Wolves. From Kyle Martin setting the Milaca single-game rebounding record to Peyton Hunt breaking the single-game scoring record and also reaching 1,000 points, the Wolves have been clawing past milestones all season.
Now, with the postseason here for Milaca, riding its star players and leaders, the team has to put it all together if the squad wants to reach their ultimate goal of a state berth.
“We’ll have to put it all the test,” said Anderson.
Wolbert certainly believes the goal is within grasp.
“I think we can show up and make a big run. We have the chemistry and we are ready. If we are mentality there, we can step on the gas,” he said. “We have to stay mentality locked in.”
Granite Ridge foes stand in the way of Milaca’s quest to a section title as Albany (25-1) received the top seed in the section while Mora (22-4) earned the second seed. The Wolves hold a 1-3 record against the two teams on the season as Milaca will more than likely have to get past one or both to make it to state.
Prior to advancing those potential battles, Milaca first had to get past Kimball Area in the Section 6AA First Round. The game was played on Wednesday, March 8, in Milaca as the game was not completed at the Union-Times’ deadline. The Cubs are the 14-seed.
If able to make it past Kimball, the Wolves will return to the court on Saturday, March 11, heading to St. John’s University to face the winner of sixth-seed Annandale and the 11th seed in Pine City.
The game will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the neutral site.
