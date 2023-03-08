In talking with senior point guard for the Milaca boys basketball team in Lewis Wolbert, you can tell the senior hates losing, no matter the situation. Just ask his coach, Kaleb Anderson.

Sports M BBB Wolbert Fea.jpg

Milaca’s senior point guard in Lewis Wolbert is having a stellar season on the court, leading the Wolves to a 20-6 record on the year, helping the team to the third seed in the Section 6AA Playoffs. The section tournament began this week.

“He is laser focused all the time,” said Anderson. “We are talking before practice, after practice, you name it. It’s all the time, every day, all day.”

