While the Milaca boys basketball team recently found its next head coach, the other side of the Wolves program must now find its replacement, leaving big shoes to fill for the blooming girls squad.

Sports M GBB Dalbey steps away.jpg

Milaca’s Lance Dalbey, head coach for the Wolves girls basketball team, stepped away earlier this summer leaving the team looking for a new leader.

Following the departure of coach Lance Dalbey earlier this summer, the Milaca girls basketball team is well-underway with the search to replace the four-year leader at the head of the program.

  
