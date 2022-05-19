Milaca schools announce teachers of the year award winners

Two educators in the Milaca school district were honored for their dedication to their students and their learning by receiving the 2022 teacher of the year award.
Fifth grade teacher for Milaca Elementary School, Jessica Juntunen, and special education teacher for Milaca High School, Laura Braun, were chosen among multiple candidates by their fellow teachers to be this year’s recipients.
Laura Braun grew up in Maple Grove, Minnesota and attended St. Cloud State University where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in education. She then went on to attend St. Mary’s University for her master’s degree. After graduation, she applied to a job in Milaca and has been there ever since.
“I can’t see myself leaving because of the staff, the students, and I love the small town atmosphere that Milaca is. I love the community. I love the small town environment, everybody is just willing to chip in, and I feel like I have the best coworkers in the entire world,” Braun said. “ I can’t see myself wanting to leave.”
Braun always knew she wanted to be an educator, but only discovered she wanted to work with students with disabilities later on.
“I did my student teaching and I really liked working with students that had more academic challenges,” Braun said. “I felt like there was a disconnect since not many of them loved school. School is a struggle and I try to make it positive for them and give them the encouragement to not give up.”
Now, Braun mainly works with students in grades 10-12 with a wide range of disabilities, from emotional or behavioral disorders to learning disabilities.
While there were ups and downs for Braun, she found joy and motivation working with her students.
“There’s always been ups and downs, like with the pandemic, but as far as my teaching career goes the students are what brings me joy. My main joy is when the students can find happiness and can see themselves being confident,” Braun said. “Everyday is such a new day, and I think that’s why I love my job because you never know what you’re going to walk into, but if you can find some sort of positive, it keeps you going even on the hard days.”
When Braun was presented with the high school’s teacher of the year award, she was surprised to be the winner.
“I would have never expected to win because I feel like there are so many awesome teachers that I would’ve never expected it to be me,” Braun said. “I feel incredibly appreciated, I was honored to have that award been given.”
Elementary school recipient, Jessica Juntunen, felt equally surprised when she was presented with the teacher of the year award.
“It was very exciting, very humbling, very overwhelming, and very unexpected,” Juntunen said. “I had no idea I would win. I just feel like I’m doing my job of loving kids and teaching them life lessons.”
Juntunen grew up in Oak River, Minnesota before attending Bemidji State University where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in education. She then went on to attend St. Mary’s University alongside Braun to receive her master’s degree.
Juntunen always knew she wanted to be a teacher.
“I grew up with three younger brothers so taking care of others was always my passion. In the summers I would work at a daycare, so kids are just my thing,” Juntunen said. “I enjoy it, I love interacting with them and watching them learn and grow. So, I know forever that I will be a teacher.”
After graduating from St. Mary’s University, Juntunen became a long-term substitute teacher and a paraprofessional for Princeton schools and then moved to Kaleidoscope Charter Schools where she taught Seventh and Eighth grade science. She then came to Milaca in 2010 and has spent the last 12 years there.
Her time at Milaca Elementary School began with her teaching first grade and kindergarten which allowed her to work with two different teams of teachers. She then moved to only teaching first grade, and then second grade before finally becoming a fifth grade teacher which is where she has taught for seven years.
“I’m very blessed and lucky with my career as a teacher,” Juntunen said. “The amount of staff and teachers and mentors that I was able to interact and ask questions and learn from was so amazing. The fact that what I do came from so many different people and I learned from the best is really cool. So, I’m super blessed.”
Throughout her day, Juntunen makes a conscious effort to interact with each and every one of her students. One of the ways she does this is by creating handshakes with all of her students and practicing words of affirmation.
“The highlight of my day and the way that I know I interact with every student is every student comes up with an individual handshake which they teach to me and we do it every day before they enter the classroom,” Juntunen said. “After that they say ‘I respect myself’, and I respond ‘I believe in you’. That’s kind of my way of making sure that every student feels heard, understood, respected, and knows that I value them.”
The interaction and relationships Juntunen builds with her students are contributing factors to the love she has for her job as a teacher.
“I love teaching, I don’t say that I go to work ever, I still say that I’m going to school and I don’t say students I call them my kids,” Juntunen said. “It’s where my heart is. I love being in school and I love teaching and I love interacting with the students.”
The love and dedication Juntunen and Braun have for their students was recognized with the announcement of their positions as teachers of the year.
