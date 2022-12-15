Milaca School Board holds truth in taxation hearing, levy increasing by 2.77 percent

The Milaca School Board held its annual truth in taxation meeting on Monday, Dec. 5 in which the levy for 2023 was proposed to increase by 2.77 percent.
The state-mandated meeting provides taxpayers within the district the opportunity to hear detailed information about tax levies and to comment if desired.
District Business Manager Christina Wordes presented the board and the present community members with the overview of the district’s budget in terms of where it receives its money and how it is spent before detailing the proposed levy to be payable in 2023.
Wordes said the school district’s largest operating fund is the general fund with nearly 83 percent of revenues and 82 percent of expenditures coming from that fund. The majority of expenditures from the general fund are used for salaries and benefits followed by purchased services such as transportation or supplies and materials.
The other three funds to have a levy in the district are the community service fund, the debt service fund, and the OPEB debt service fund.
The second largest source of revenue for the district is the debt service fund at eight and a half percent and has 8.41 percent of expenditures. The community service fund pulls 2.68 percent of the district’s revenues and expenditures, while the OPEB debt service fund generates 1.35 percent of revenues and less than one percent of expenditures.
The general fund levy is proposed to increase by eight percent or $146,583 compared to the prior year. The reasons for the increase are partially due to an increase of $76,963 from a voter-approved referendum, and an increase of $74,339 in the category of local optional revenue.
The community service fund is also proposed to increase by 10.34 percent or $15,001. The majority of the increase is due to adjustments for prior years.
Both the debt service fund and the OPEB debt service fund will see a decrease from the previous year with the debt service fund reducing by 2.42 percent or $42,426, and the OPEB debt service fund decreasing by 2.03 percent or $7,002. Both funds are decreasing in the excess reductions category.
Combined, the proposed levy payable in 2023 for the four funds is recommended to increase from 2022 by 2.77 percent or $112,137.
Following Wordes’s presentation, the meeting was opened to the public. However, no questions or comments were made concerning the proposed levy increase.
The final adoption of the 2023 levy will be during the Milaca School Board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 in the Milaca High School ALC. There will be an opportunity for the public to make comments and ask questions at that time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.