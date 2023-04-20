Milaca School Board faces town uproar

Incident between teachers and Sen. Nathan Wesenberg is the cause
The Milaca School Board meeting Monday, April 17 saw an unusually full room following an incident between a few Milaca teachers and Senator Nathan Wesenberg the week before.
On April 12, a small group of Milaca teachers including Joe Wenner, president of the Milaca Education Association, and two others paid a visit to the Minnesota State Capitol to advocate for an upcoming education bill wherein the state would pay for a $2 million shortfall in special education funding, Wenner said during the school board meeting.
According to a Facebook post made on April 13 depicting Senator Wesenberg’s account of the event, the group of teachers visited Senator Wesenberg’s office to ask for his vote on the education bill. However, Senator Wesenberg informed the teachers on April 12 that he did not support the bill because it also included items such as an ethnic studies mandate.
The post continued to state that Wesenberg then told the Milaca teachers on April 12 that he was upset by a certain number of children’s books depicting sexually explicit material with topics such as sex and people who are transgender.
According to the Facebook post, the meeting between the teachers and Senator Wesenberg went south following Wesenberg’s opinions on the topic of discussion.
It was stated that the Milaca teachers appeared to support the books Wesenberg disapproved of after which Wesenberg requested the teachers leave his office. According to the post, the teachers refused to leave and one teacher said to Wesenberg, “It’s you Christians that are the problem.”
It was the Facebook post that encouraged a large group of community members and Milaca School District staff to attend the school board meeting on Monday, April 17.
The version of events within the Facebook post were reiterated by Senator Wesenberg during the Milaca School Board meeting.
However, according to Wenner during the public forum portion of the meeting, the events stated in the post were untrue. He did not elaborate further and requested that the meeting at the capitol be put behind them in favor of focusing on student needs to finish the school year strong.
As the public forum during the school board meeting began, school board Chair Aimee Struffert read aloud a statement from Superintendent David Wedin and herself on behalf of the school district.
“The Milaca School District is aware of an incident that occurred between Senator Wesenberg and the Milaca teachers that were at the capitol on behalf of Education Minnesota and the education association. During the scheduled meeting, unfortunate events took place that created a hostile environment,” Struffert read from the statement. “The school district has collected multiple recollections of the incident through a variety of sources. The accounting of the events that took place differ in multiple components and statements. Regardless, it is unfortunate that the meeting was not productive in building a relationship to benefit our students.”
Multiple community members also spoke during the public forum about the incident.
The first to speak was Ron Wolbert, who said that it was unfortunate that the meeting between the teachers and Senator Wesenberg did not go well because the potential benefit for the kids was not heard out.
“It’s easier to fool people than to convince people they’ve been fooled,” Wolbert said. “I want to suggest that me and the people I hang with stand and support certain things. I think that’s the values within our community like the pledge of allegiance, the national anthem, school choice, freedom of all religions, parental authority, family values, the right to vote, the best school for our kids at any cost, and peace through strength.”
Following Wolbert, Dan Roeschlein voiced his thoughts to the school board.
“We could make this about religion, we could make this about politics, or we could make this about the behavior we exemplify here in Milaca,” Roeschlein said. “I read this (the Facebook post about the incident) and it is very disheartening. When we’re asked to leave somewhere, we leave. That’s called respect. When our leadership doesn’t exemplify that, that’s a problem. This is not a positive thing for our community.”
Roeschlein went on to say that he sees the rude comments and behavior of the Milaca teachers on social media and that it is a bullying attitude.
“Why are our teachers exemplifying that?” Roeschlein said. “That is not the example our children should see. I’m just really disappointed in the whole way this was handled.”
Lastly, Mary Vonch took time to address the school board in support of Senator Wesenberg.
Vonch said that when her son attended Milaca schools, she was disappointed in what was being taught and what teachers were telling the kids.
“It is not surprising to me that we are hearing more of that and it is getting amped up,” Vonch said. “Our schools are failing and I don’t think we’re going to do better by focusing on the wrong things. Get rid of any of the social programs having to do with race and sexuality, and focus on teaching life skills. Focus on things that enrich our kids’ lives, and not degrade their lives. Let’s empower them to be successful in life.”
At the end of the school board meeting, Superintendent Wedin addressed the community members in attendance about the incident, thanking them for attending the meeting.
“We’re passionate about our students, and that’s the right thing. The biggest thing is that we need to stay together, we need to work together no matter what,” Wedin said. “This is a great place, and the one thing that I ask is please reach out. There’s things out there that don’t pertain to us all the time. Some of the things you might see in the news is not what’s going on here. So, I encourage you to come and talk to me. There’s things we can always improve on. We all have the common goal of supporting our kids.”
No action was taken during the Milaca School Board meeting concerning the incident between the teachers and Senator Wesenberg per the rules of the school board’s public forums.
If the incident is determined to require further board action, it will be researched and placed on a future school board meeting agenda.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
