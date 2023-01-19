Milaca School Board appoints Struffert as 2023 chairperson

The Milaca School Board held its annual organization meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. The newly elected and re-appointed board members took the oath of office for the board wherein they promised to dedicate their service to the betterment of the district to the best of their ability.
The board members who were re-appointed were Jennifer Corrow, Jere Day, and Sara Larsen. Caity Eggen is the only school board member newly elected to serve. Eggen was elected to the school board as a write-in candidate with 1,228 votes.
Following the oaths of office, the board moved to elect school board officers for 2023.
Sara Larsen and Aimee Struffert were both nominated for the position of school board chair. Struffert was the school board clerk in 2022, while Larsen was the vice chair in 2022. Rachelle Nelson was the school board chair in 2022, however, her term expired at the end of 2022 and she did not run for re-election.
Following a vote, Struffert was elected by the board to sit as the 2023 school board chair with the majority vote. Larsen received two votes from the board, while Struffert received five votes.
Larsen was then elected by the board to serve as the vice chair in 2023. Jennifer Corrow was elected as the clerk, and Jere Day was elected as the treasurer.
The school board members also began the process of selecting their committee assignments. Each board member will be assigned to multiple committees by superintendent David Wedin and the board chair with the board member’s preferences in mind.
The official committee assignments will not be finalized until either the regular board meeting on Jan. 17 or the regular board meeting in February. The finalization date may be pushed to February due to the organization meeting being pushed back by inclement weather.
The school board ended the meeting after they moved to approve and designate the important information for the district that will carry through the year such as designating a newspaper, school board compensation, an attorney, and authorizing who is able to oversee the movement of funds.
