In Lance Dalbey’s 15-plus years as a basketball coach, he’s never seen anything like Maggie Westling, a junior forward for the Milaca girls basketball team.

Players that Dalbey has coached have crossed the 1,000-point threshold during that; in fact, Westling surged past that mark last season for the Wolves. But, Westling’s latest feat on the hardwood is on another level.

Sports Westling reaches 1,000 boards.jpg

Maggie Westling, junior forward of the Milaca girls basketball team, surpassed 1,000 rebounds and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
