In Lance Dalbey’s 15-plus years as a basketball coach, he’s never seen anything like Maggie Westling, a junior forward for the Milaca girls basketball team.
Players that Dalbey has coached have crossed the 1,000-point threshold during that; in fact, Westling surged past that mark last season for the Wolves. But, Westling’s latest feat on the hardwood is on another level.
Westling, during Feb. 6 contest against Chisago Lakes, secured her 1,000th rebound, pushing into unmarked territory.
“I’ve probably had six or eight different kids get to 1,000 points in scoring for their careers but I’ve never had anybody remotely close to 1,000 rebounds,” Dalbey said. “1,000 rebounds is something different. That’s special because you only get one; you don’t get two for everyone you get.”
Even Westling is shocked by the most recent accomplishment.
“It’s crazy that 1,000 different times I was able to go up there and grab a rebound,” she said.
Westling’s way
Starting that career as an eighth grader, coming up for the varsity program and going up 1,000 different times to secure a loose-ball, opponents and teammates alike have failed to outrebound Westling.
Senior forward and teammate in Abby Anderson wouldn’t have it any other way.
“She takes the ball out of my hand for rebounds and honestly, I wouldn’t want the ball in anybody else’s hands,” she said, adding that Westling is sure-handed on the court. “She really takes really good care of the ball.”
As for what makes Westling such a force on the boards, Dalbey attributes most to her ability to almost foresee where the ball is going.
“Like any good player, they anticipate the game. She’s a step ahead of every other kid on the boards. It’s like she knows.”
“You look at a Dennis Rodman and you say, ‘okay, why was he special on the glass?’ It was because he knew where the ball was going to go. It wasn’t because he was the biggest or faster; it was because he knew where the ball was going to bounce. He anticipated it in a special way. Rebounding, like anything else, you kind of have a knack for something and her instincts have led her really well in that department,” said Dalbey.
Shooting into the record books
This isn’t the first time Westling has set history for Milaca.
Westling currently is the program’s all-time leader in scoring, rebounding and is the only Milaca player to ever win Granite Ridge Player of the Year, as the junior is thankful to be putting herself in the historic position.
“It’s super cool to go home and walk in my room and there’s my posters and there’s my basketballs and stuff like that,” Westling said, as she already her sights set on her next goal.
“Brandon Kiel’s scoring record,” she said. Kiel is the all-time leader for both boys and girls programs for Milaca at 1,749.
Watching her teammate being able to accomplish what she has to this point, blazing path for those to follow, is inspiring to see, said Anderson.
“It’s really cool that a girl can do that and that she can pave the way for other people to do it too,” said Anderson.
Barring any time missed by Westling, it’s certainly within the realm of possibility that the forward reaches 2,000 points for her career while further building upon her rebound totals.
“She’s going to finish with around 1,300 rebounds, which is more than some kids would dream of scoring. It’s incredible,” said Dalbey.
Finishing strong
Relieved to reach the 1,000-rebound threshold, Westling hopes the team can focus down the stretch.
“It’s important that we work for that home playoff game and finish out the season strong.”
Westling will no doubt have a big factor on that, said Dalbey.
“As she goes, we go,” he said. “Like it or not, her play kind of helps of dictates how the other kids play. When she’s locked in, the entire team is better because of that and she makes everyone else better.”
Thus far this season, Westling is living up to that billing as Milaca currently sits at 13-8, in position to secure another home-playoff game.
Embarking on a 5-game road trip to end the year before entering into the postseason, it’s safe to say Westling will loom large in how the season ends for the Wolves.
