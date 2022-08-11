Milaca’s First National Bank to host free concert to celebrate 125th anniversary

Two local bands and Hairball will perform in Rec Park on Aug. 13
With the First National Bank of Milaca’s 125th anniversary celebrations underway, the grand finale is gearing up to take place on Saturday, Aug. 13.
To close out the celebrations, the First National Bank of Milaca is sponsoring a free concert for the community to show its appreciation.
The concert will featurelocal bands of Dram Shop Country and The Maddy Braun Band opening for headliner Hairball.
The event will take place in Rec Park the evening of the 13th at 6 p.m. starting with Dram Shop Country.
Dram Shop Country
Dram Shop Country got its start in 2013 after Tony Haedt decided to take the next step in his music career.
Haedt first started playing music when he was 27 years old and learned to play guitar.
“I started playing guitar when I was 27 and it kind of started and all I wanted to do was play in a garage,” Haedt said. “Once I got to that step, then I wanted to play in front of people and I wanted to sing and every step kind of led to the next. I just wanted to continue to grow.”
He started as a solo musician before he moved towards building a band which he did with some mutual friends.
It was around that time when Haedt met his wife and now lead singer of Dram Shop Country, Cindy Haedt.
Cindy Haedt has always enjoyed music, but never thought of joining a band and performing because of her stage fright. Her experience as a singer boiled down to the fun she had with friends singing karaoke which her friends had to convince her to do.
“I’ve always liked music and I never played in a band before this. I would just sing karaoke, and I actually had stage fright. My friends would have to convince me to get up and sing karaoke,” Cindy Haedt said. “Then I met Tony through mutual friends and that’s how I joined the band. I just started practicing with them and eventually did my first live show. I was very, very nervous for it, but after I got started it was just so exciting and so fun I was hooked after that first show.”
Once together, the band found its name in a bar in Texas listening to the music playing there.
“It came from a song I heard in Texas,” Tony Haedt said. “It was a gal we went to go see at random and she had a song called Dram Shop Gal and I was not sure what dram shop was, so I looked it up. A dram shop is any establishment that serves beer or liquor. At that moment, I told myself that if I ever had a band I’d call it Dram Shop Country.”
Now, the band’s music reflects that style with its country roots and songs for people to tap their feet to.
The band performs mostly covers of traditional country music alongside some songs from ‘90s country. The band also performs some more modern day country songs, but its specialty lies in the more traditional country songs.
“I really enjoy doing covers because I think it’s really fun to see people singing along when they recognize a song. I think it’s really fun to see that,” Cindy Haedt said.
Dram Shop Country band consists of its five members: Tony Haedt with vocals, rhythm guitar, and harmonica; Cindy Haedt with vocals and tambourine; Joe Bell with the drums; Jacob Mcclurg with lead guitar; and Zac Gustafson with bass.
The band will take to the stage Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and they are looking forward to being a part of the free entertainment experience.
“We are so excited to be a part of it (the concert). We’re really happy they asked us to be involved,” Cindy Haedt said. “It’s really cool that they’re (the First National Bank of Milaca) doing something like that in our small town and that it’s a free show for everyone.”
“We’re excited to be on that stage and to share it with Hairball and Maddy Braun. It’ll be a great time,” Tony Haedt said.
To learn more about Dram Shop Country, visit its website at https://dramshopcountry.com/home.
The Maddy Braun Band
Following Dram Shop Country is another local band, The Maddy Braun Band at 7:15 p.m.
Maddy Braun has been playing her music since she was four years old and learning to play piano. She then started singing and learning to play guitar around the age of 13 as she was joining band and choir in school.
“Music has always kind of been something that I’ve done,” Maddy Braun said. “I started the band with Brody and Joel (the band’s guitar players). I was already playing a lot of gigs, a lot of solo or duo gigs with Brody, and my dad and I were trying to put together the Homegrown festival that we did in 2019. So, we put together a band from there.”
The five members of the Maddy Braun Band have now been playing together for around three years.
Its members are Maddy Braun on vocals, Hannah Braun on bass, Brody Cordes on lead guitar, Mark Prior on drums, and Joel Pennington on guitar.
The Maddy Braun Band plays a majority classic rock songs from the 1970s and 1980s, all of which are covers.
The band will be on stage from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. as openers for Hairball.
“I’m really excited. My parents took us as kids to go watch Hairball and I had a lot of fun then. So, to be opening for them is really really exciting,” Braun said.
To learn more about the Maddy Braun Band, visit their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/maddybraunband/.
Hairball
Headliner Hairball got its start 23 years ago in Minneapolis.
The band is known nationally for its renditions and covers of rock-’n-roll music from the 1980s.
Their covers include songs from some of the most well known bands, including Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Def Leppard, Aerosmith, and more.
Hairball’s style lights up whatever stage they perform on with lights, sound, smoke, pyrotechnics, special effects, and their fans creating a unique experience for anyone who watches their shows.
Hairball consists of its five members: Dave Moody on vocals, Joe Dandy on vocals, Brian on electric bass, Billy on drums, and Happy on lead guitar.
The talent of the members combine to create a music experience that reflects the most well-known songs from the ‘80s.
The band has also performed onstage with some of recognizable names such as Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Dee Snider, Vince Neil, Rob Zombie, and Joan Jett.
Hairball has also performed for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers football game in 2013 in London.
Now the band is bringing its music to Milaca on Aug. 13 at 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in Rec Park.
To learn more about Hairball, visit its website at https://hairballonline.com/home.
No ticket purchase is necessary to enter the concert, it is completely free to the public as a celebration of the First National Bank of Milaca’s 125th Anniversary.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event. No outside food or drink will be permitted into the event.
Parking will not be available in Rec Park for the event and the bridge to Forest Hill cemetery will be closed, but free parking will be available in the Milaca Public Schools parking lot.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs, but they will not be allowed in the parking lot of Rec Park.
To learn more about the free concert, visit the First National Bank of Milaca’s website at https://www.fnbmilaca.com/community/.
