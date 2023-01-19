Milaca’s Andrew Nelson honored as director who makes a difference

30 years of music education for Andrew Nelson has brought him to an award recognized throughout the country in the high school music world.
In November, Nelson received a certified letter from the School Band and Orchestra (SBO) magazine surprising him with the news that he had been nominated and chosen as the Minnesota band director for the magazine’s 50 Directors Who Make a Difference.
Every year, SBO choses one band director from every state in the US as one of the 50 band directors recognized.
“I was nominated for it, I don’t know who nominated me. It could’ve been a colleague in the music world, it could’ve been administration, it could’ve been a parent or a student. I don’t know who nominated me, but apparently they wrote a pretty nice nomination because I got the award,” Nelson said.
As a regular reader of SBO magazine and someone who is well-known in the high school band world, Nelson felt thrilled to be recognized by its most prestigious award, especially with the news of the award arriving during his 30th year as an educator and 20th year at Milaca High School.
“It was really kind of a thrill to get it, especially at this point in my career because this is year 30 for me. I’ve had some pretty wonderful things happen and other awards that have been pretty nice, but this one is in a national magazine. So, that to me is a really neat achievement at a point in my career where I’ve got a few years to go, but I can certainly see the end on the horizon,” Nelson said.
Nelson and his family have dedicated hundreds, if not thousands, of hours into the Milaca band program with the time spent teaching, directing the high school pep band, running the Milaca High School marching band, traveling to band contests, his wife Christine Nelson directing the marching band’s color guard, and more. The family does it all for the kids.
“I’ve had the opportunity to teach in a great community and do good things for kids here. Somebody has recognized that, and I think that’s great,” Nelson said. “I’m really proud of what we’ve done here and that for a small, rural community we provide a really strong band opportunity for kids. I work pretty hard to do that, so does my family. We live a real band life in my family. Everything we do is kind of based around the Milaca Band Program. It’s nice that that was recognized.”
After being chosen as one of the 50 Band Directors Who Make A Difference, each director was asked three questions by SBO magazine.
In answering its first question - what is your proudest moment as an educator - Nelson stated it was being able to watch students discover the joys of making music. He also stated that he is most proud of his involvement in the annual Veterans Day program at Milaca High School.
When asked a similar question, Nelson also said another of his proudest moments was being able to watch his two children go through the Milaca Band Program.
“Seeing my own kids come through this band program, that’s a really proud moment for me. I know it’s a lasting moment, but you always want an opportunity for your own children to do great things and be a part of something really great. So, seeing my own daughters play as seniors in the band program. That’s a pair of moments that lasted a year each that I think we’re really terrific,” Nelson said.
The next question SBO magazine asked Nelson was how he hopes to make a difference in his students’ lives.
Nelson stated that students in the Milaca band program come to his room from all backgrounds socially, academically, and economically and because of that he tries to make his room a positive space for all.
“My daily mission is to make the band room a positive place. I want students to know that they are valued and appreciated in my room. I want them to know that they have something meaningful to give to everyone around them, and they can express that through music,” Nelson stated in the magazine.
The last question SBO magazine asked Nelson was what is the most important lesson you try to teach your students.
Nelson began his response by stating that everyone has a part to play in both band and life because every voice matters.
“In band and in life your voice matters. If you can be successful in the band room, you will most certainly be successful in life. We will all strive to make music and make a connection with the audience through that process,” Nelson stated. “At the end of every performance, you can know that you did your best and your contribution made a difference. That’s exactly what life is…it’s an opportunity to play your part to the best of your abilities every single day.”
To read Nelson’s responses in full, visit the SBO magazine’s website at https://sbomagazine.com/ and view the December edition.
