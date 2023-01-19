 Skip to main content
Milaca’s Andrew Nelson honored as director who makes a difference

Andrew Nelson has been a music educator for 30 years with 20 of those years as the Milaca High School band director. Now recognized as one of the 50 Directors Who Make a Difference in School Band and Orchestra magazine, Nelson is pictured here guiding the high school marching band through the Princeton parade in June of 2022.

 Chloe Smith / Union-Times

30 years of music education for Andrew Nelson has brought him to an award recognized throughout the country in the high school music world.

In November, Nelson received a certified letter from the School Band and Orchestra (SBO) magazine surprising him with the news that he had been nominated and chosen as the Minnesota band director for the magazine’s 50 Directors Who Make a Difference.

