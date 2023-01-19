Milaca’s Aimee Struffert named to Minnesota All-State Board

Milaca School Board member Aimee Struffert has two new accomplishments to celebrate this January.
In her 26 years as a member of the board, Struffert was elected the chairperson for the school board during the organization meeting on Jan. 9 and she was also named to the All-State Board near the end of 2022.
“I didn’t go on the board because I had an agenda, I’ve watched people do that. I’ve also watched people stand and quit on the board, too,” Struffert said. “Of the (Milaca School) Board, I’ve been the longest board member ever. I just kept plugging along. To get this (the All-State Board) kinda says that you’re doing something right.”
The All-State Board is the Minnesota School Boards Association’s (MSBA) most prestigious award with up to seven people named to the board each year out of the more than 2,400 school board members in the state of Minnesota. The All-State Board is a named award and those chosen are recognized for their leadership efforts in their communities, they do not perform any tasks. A person may only be chosen one time.
“The All-State Board is a chosen group with six to seven people chosen per year. It’s an application program people are usually nominated for with the outstanding work you have accomplished,” Struffert said.
Nominations for the award can be submitted by superintendents, fellow school board members, parents, or community members for their contributions to public education.
This was the second time Struffert had been nominated for the award with the first nomination from Milaca schools previous superintendent Tim Trubenbach.
Struffert’s nominator this time around praised her for her continued devotion to the Milaca School Board, as mentioned in a press release from MSBA.
“Aimee builds relationships and understanding of needs through communication. She is always willing to meet with community members, interested board members, and be a mentor to new board members,” The person wrote as mentioned in the press release. “Her continual communication and courage to be transparent and answer difficult questions is a characteristic strength. I have always been impressed with her ability to continue to be an advocate for all students, instead of just focusing on certain groups. She embraces the role as a voice for all students and community members.”
Despite her years with the Milaca School Board and the praises from her peers, Struffert was not expecting to receive the All-State Board award.
“I didn’t think I would get it because I’ve never really stood out,” Struffert said. “I’m very honored, very surprised. I feel like I’m being recognised for being on the (school board). It shows that you have been a leader in your community.”
After seeing five superintendents throughout her time as a board member, with current superintendent David Wedin as the fifth, and over one thousand hours spent dedicated to education as demonstrated by the Erling Bush Award Struffert received a few years ago, Struffert believes more people should come to school board meetings because that is where how passion for education began.
“More people should come to the school board and learn what it’s like. I sat for three years watching before I was convinced to go on, and I’ve gotten addicted to it in a round-about way,” Struffert said. “Those first three years addicted me because it takes a lot out of you sometimes. You make decisions that weren’t right for my kids, but were right for the district. My grandkids are in the school now, and I’m trying my best to make the school best for them.”
Struffert was recognized for being chosen as an All-State Board award winner during the MSBA Leadership Conference on Jan. 12.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
