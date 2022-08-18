 Skip to main content
Milaca’s 125th anniversary celebrations coming to Rec Park

The City of Milaca is planning their 125th year anniversary as a city for Aug. 26th and 27th. Saturday, Aug. 27th the celebrations in Rec Park will include an arts and crafts fair, lumberjack shows, and a kids hands-on event. To learn more about the events, visit the City of Milaca's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofmilacamn

 Photo from the City of Milaca Facebook page

The City of Milaca is known for its history in the logging industry. Now coming into their 125th year as a city, Milaca is gearing up to remember their logging past during their anniversary celebrations.

The celebrations kick off on Friday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. in Rec Park with a historic log sleigh dedication.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

