Milaca’s 125th anniversary celebrations coming to Rec Park

The City of Milaca is planning their 125th year anniversary as a city for Aug. 26th and 27th. Saturday, Aug. 27th the celebrations in Rec Park will include an arts and crafts fair, lumberjack shows, and a kids hands-on event. To learn more about the events, visit the City of Milaca's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofmilacamn
The City of Milaca is known for its history in the logging industry. Now coming into their 125th year as a city, Milaca is gearing up to remember their logging past during their anniversary celebrations.
The celebrations kick off on Friday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. in Rec Park with a historic log sleigh dedication.
The sleigh was acquired from Elmer and Ray Nost in Onamia and the logs on the sleigh will bear the logging stamp of the original Mille Lacs Lumber Company.
Once the dedication comes to a close, a log race will take place down the Rum River.
Those participating in the event will be given a numbered ticket corresponding to a small log which will be launched just north of Rec Park on the river.
Once the logs cross the finish line, the winning log’s number will be read and the person with the corresponding number will be the winner and receive a cash prize donated by Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal.
The events of the 26th will conclude with ax throwing by Nice Ax from Waite Park. Nice Ax will provide axes, targets, and waivers for the event.
On Saturday, Aug. 27 the celebrations continue in Rec Park with the Second Annual Kids Hands-on event, lumberjacks shows and camps, and the Everything Under the Sun Arts and Craft fair.
Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. that evening. This year for the Kids Hands-on event, the first 400 kids can participate in building a small step-stool. The wood for the step-stool was donated by Woodcraft Industries (Quanex) in Foreston.
The lumberjack shows will run periodically throughout the day by Lumberjack Enterprises. They will also be hosting interactive lumberjack camps lasting 30 minutes to give audience members the chance to try lumberjacking.
The Everything Under the Sun Arts and Crafts Fair will include vendors from all over the state of Minnesota. Their booths will be lined up along the walking path in Rec Park for the day.
Also available for the kids will be bouncy houses provided by Granite City Jump.
Food will be served throughout the day by the Milaca American Legion Auxiliary for a small cost. They will be serving hot dogs, sloppy joes, macaroni and cheese, chips, freezies, doughnuts, coffee, pop, water, and juice boxes.
Also in attendance will be the Ice Cream Machine food truck for those looking to cool off after a day in the sun.
All events during the celebrations of Milaca’s 125th anniversary are free of charge and open to the public with the exceptions of food costs and purchases from the vendors during the craft fair.
