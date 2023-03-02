A trip to St. Cloud for a big Section 6AA showdown between the Milaca and St. Cloud Cathedral boys basketball teams went in the favor of the Wolves, winning 72-61 on Friday, Feb. 24, on the Crusaders’ court.

Sports M BBB Gets past Cath.jpg

Milaca’s Trace Hasz swats away a shot attempt by his opponent from Cathedral. Hasz finished with 19 points, helping the Wolves to the road win over the Crusaders. 

Vying for seeding, with the postseason awaiting next week for Milaca, the victory pushed the Wolves ahead of Granite Ridge foe in the section standings, said Wolves coach Kaleb Anderson.

Sports M BBB Gets past Cath 2.jpg

Braden Taylor brings the ball up for the Wolves during the contest versus Cathedral.
