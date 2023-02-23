Running into a pair of buzz saws, both the Princeton and Milaca team wrestling seasons came to an end in their respective section tournaments.

Milaca’s Jack Schoenborn and the rest of his teammates are now readying for the Section 7AA Individual Tournament, beginning on Saturday, Feb. 25, in Rush City.

For the Tigers, Princeton opened with a victory, 39-26 over Foley on Thursday, Feb. 16, before seeing its season end the next day to the Becker Bulldogs. Becker defeated the Tigers by a 45-19 margin in the Section 6AA Semifinals.

