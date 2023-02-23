Running into a pair of buzz saws, both the Princeton and Milaca team wrestling seasons came to an end in their respective section tournaments.
For the Tigers, Princeton opened with a victory, 39-26 over Foley on Thursday, Feb. 16, before seeing its season end the next day to the Becker Bulldogs. Becker defeated the Tigers by a 45-19 margin in the Section 6AA Semifinals.
As for the Wolves, Milaca fell behind early by digging a hole and couldn’t recover from the deficit, falling in 37-30 in the Section 7AA matchup versus Pierz on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Section 6AA
On the road to Rocori High School for the final four of the Section 6AA Team Tournament, the fourth-seeded Tigers needed to get past the top-seed in the field in the Mississippi 8 sharing Bulldogs.
Winning just one of the match’s first five battles, a win by major decision by Levi Thompson at 113 pounds, the Tigers trailed 23-4.
Tyler Wells inched the Tigers closed via his win on technical fall, making it a 14-point match, but Becker bounced back by beating Princeton in three straight matches to gain a 36-9 lead.
Parker Adkins (170), Will Schultz III (195), and Riley Paetznick-Huhtala (220) picked up victories for the Tigers but that was it in the season-ended defeat for the Princeton team.
Becker continued the run past the Tigers to knock off St. Francis to earn the section title and a trip to state.
Though falling, Princeton’s season was not over as the Section 6AA Individual Tournament still loomed, as the Tigers will take on the tough field on Saturday, Feb. 25, in Becker.
Section 7AA
In Milaca’s section match up, the Wolves earned the third seed and needed to pull the upset to get past the second-seeded Pioneers to advance in the south side of the bracket.
The Pioneers came out firing, breaking out to a 37-0 lead before Milaca responded. Down big, the Wolves did their best to keep their season alive with wins by Jack Schoenborn (152), Caleb Sahlstrom (160), Clay Anderson (170), Jack Nord (182), Jack Hanson (195), Colbee Zens (220) and Logan Ash (285), winning the next 30 points but the comeback fell short.
Pierz’ win over Milaca was the second of the season for the Pioneers as the opponent beat Milaca 36-34 back on Dec. 6. The Wolves ended the year with a 15-6 record in duals.
Mora won the Section 7AA Title, getting past Grand Rapids in the final.
Milaca will now ready for the Section 7AA Individual Tournament with the team traveling to Rush City on Feb. 25 to compete for state berths.
