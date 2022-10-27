Postseason volleyball is here for the Milaca and Princeton as both are set to begin their section playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 27.
For the 16-10 Milaca Wolves, the team will enjoy a historical seed in the Section 6AA Playoffs thanks to a historical win over a Granite Ridge foe, said coach James Taylor.
“We’re the highest seed we have ever been since we went to 16 teams at the fifth,” he said. “That win against Albany, not only just our first in history, really helped us with seeding.”
With the fifth seed, the Wolves will once again host a playoff game, the team’s fourth opening playoff game at home since 2018.
“It’s starting to become regular now. We used to get so excited when we would have a chance and now that’s something we are starting to expect,” said Taylor.
Into the playoff game, the Wolves will face Granite Ridge rival in the Pierz Pioneers, who come in as the 12-seed at 7-19. Having faced Pierz twice this season, splitting the contests, the Wolves are eager to get the chance to take the lead in the series.
“We want another shot at Pierz. We played them in a tournament and played them against the next week in what was probably our worst match of the year,” said Taylor.
The Wolves want to demonstrate that early season loss back on Aug. 30 is no longer the same team the Pioneers will see.
“We look at how we have changed. We’ve put in more of our system since then, roster changes, rotational changes, and we are just better,” said Taylor. “We are just going to trust in what we do and that should win us the game.”
Milaca and Pierz will play on Oct. 27, in the Wolves’ den with the contest starting at 7 p.m. in the Section 6AA First Round.
A victory has the Wolves playing the winner of fourth-seeded St. Cloud Cathedral and 13-seeded Royalton on Nov. 1, playing at the higher remaining seed.
As for the Princeton Tigers, who finished the year with a 7-19, the team heads into the Section 7AAA Playoffs as the fifth seed in the seven-team bracket.
Princeton will be tasked with a road trip to North Branch to take on the Mississippi 8 rival in the Vikings. North Branch earned the fourth seed and Princeton holds a 3-0 victory over the Tigers back on Sept. 27.
The Tigers and Vikings are set to square off on Oct. 27 in the playoff matchup. If Princeton is able to knock off the Vikings, the Tigers will get the chance to play top-seeded Grand Rapids, who earned a bye into the second round.
The game would be held on Nov. 2, in Grand Rapids.
