Taking one last look at the football season for the Milaca Wolves and Princeton Tigers, many area athletes took home recognition for their play on the gridiron, earning East Central All-District honors.

Sports MP FB awards.jpg

Colbee Zens of the Milaca football team makes a tackle during the Wolves clash in the Class AAA State Football Quarterfinals versus New London-Spicer. Zens was named to the East Central All-District Football Team. 

Leading the way for Milaca, after a historic 9-2 season that witnessed the Wolves advance to just their second state berth and win the East Central North Division, a heap of players hauled in the awards.

Sports MP FB awards 2.jpg

Princeton’s Christian Williams earned himself All-District honors for his play on both sides of the ball for the Tigers this past fall. 
