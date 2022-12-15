Colbee Zens of the Milaca football team makes a tackle during the Wolves clash in the Class AAA State Football Quarterfinals versus New London-Spicer. Zens was named to the East Central All-District Football Team.
Taking one last look at the football season for the Milaca Wolves and Princeton Tigers, many area athletes took home recognition for their play on the gridiron, earning East Central All-District honors.
Leading the way for Milaca, after a historic 9-2 season that witnessed the Wolves advance to just their second state berth and win the East Central North Division, a heap of players hauled in the awards.
Leading the pack of Wolves had senior Jack Schoenborn as the standout running back rushed to Co-MVP District player after racking up over 2,000 total yards for the Wolves at 2,085 yards from scrimmage to go along with 28 touchdowns.
Schoenborn also took home All-District honors for his season for Milaca. Joining running back had seven other Wolves be awarded the honor with quarterback Dylan Greninger, full back and linebacker Clay Anderson, another linebacker in Hunter Bockoven, defensive end Jack Nord and linemen in Colbee Zens, Jaeger Ash and Logan Ash.
Anderson, along with the strong season under the Friday night lights for the Wolves, was named to the Class AAA All-State Academic team for his performance in the class room.
Just missing out on making the All-District team had Kyle Martin, Wyatt Maurer, Logan Timmer and Bryce Mehrwerth for the Milaca team that fell in the Class AAA State Quarterfinals to eventual state champions in New London-Spicer.
Tigers award winners
Closing the book for the Tigers at 6-3 following a loss to Orono in the Section 6AAAA Semifinals at 6-3, Princeton’s players reaped the benefits of an overall strong year.
Three Tigers tackled All-District MVP Awards with quarterback Cooper Drews, wide receiver Jonah Hviding and defensive back Jake Baumann all closing on the honors.
Drews, a three-year starting signal caller manning the Princeton offense, finished the year with 1,833 yard through the air for 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on a completion percentage of 58. Drews also rushed for four scores on the season.
Benefitting from the strong season by Drews had one of his favorite targets in Hviding rack up receptions after reception as the senior tallied 35 catches to lead the team. The 35 receptions pushed him to 669 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Hviding was also a threat on the ground with two rushing scores on the season.
As for Baumann, the strong defensive player for the Tigers totaled 47 tackles to the lead the team on the way to the MVP award.
While the trio of Drews, Hviding and Baumann also were All-District, running back Ethan Ballweber, wide receiver Eli Gibbs, lineman Bryce Ternes and linebacker/lineman Christian Willaims joined the three for the accolade.
Receiving honorable mention award for the Tigers Riley Sautter, Riley Saltzer and Bryce Haubenschild.
Academically, Cooper and Cullen Drews, Haubenschild, Oliver Lindgren, Alex Miller, Carter Othoudt, Saltzer, Wyatt Snow all were East Central District All-Academic.
