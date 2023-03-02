Battling through their respective section individual meets over the past weekend, there will be no shortage of Milaca and Princeton representatives during the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA State individual tournament.

Grinded out by the Tigers, Princeton will send a trio of wrestlers in Levi Thompson at 113 pounds, Tyler Wells at 132, and Parker Adkins for 170, as the three each won their respective brackets during the 6AA individual meet held on Friday, Feb. 24 and finishing the next day at Becker High School.

Princeton’s Parker Adkins works to gain position versus his opponent in the Section 6AA individual tournament. Adkins found success all weekend during sections, earning a trip to state. 
Logan Ash in action during last year’s state tournament. Ash earned another berth, making it two years in a row, after winning the Section 7AA individual tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Rush City High School. 
