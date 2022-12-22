Into the Milaca Wolves home triangular with both the Princeton Tigers and Little Fall Flyers in attendance on Dec. 16, the team knew every point would be crucial.
“We talked about team-wise how every point matters. Every decision, major decision and extra bonus points and how important every match is in a dual,” said coach Clay Hoeck.
That preparation for the duals proved to be warranted as the Wolves grinded out a pair of victories by slim margins to pick up two wins over two strong opponents. Milaca opened the night with a 37-36 win over the Flyers, followed by capping off the night in a 34-29 victory over the Tigers. Milaca’s triumph over Princeton was the first since 2018.
“That’s what it came down to and the boys wrestled really well,” said Hoeck.
Making the victories even sweeter was being able to accomplish the feats in front of the youth wrestlers from Milaca, said senior Jack Schoenborn.
“It was a great feeling and it was even more greater to do it when it was youth night,” he said. “Having all the young kids there to see us get two great wins against two hard teams.”
On the other side for the Tigers, injuries still plague the team as another name was added to the wounded Tigers. Falling by five points to the Wolves, Princeton also dropped the match to Little Falls by 38-33 margin as senior Ethan Ballweber wasn’t able to suit up for Princeton.
“He’s obviously one of our horses and a big part of our line up in general,” said Tigers coach Louie Servaty. “Not having him in the lineup really hurt us in both duals,”
Milaca 37, Little Falls 36
Starting the night of wrestling off, the Flyers and Wolves first competed.
Following a pin at 190-pounds by Little Falls, Milaca stared down an 8-point deficit with just 220 and heavyweight remaining in the match.
Needless to say, Colbee Zens and Logan Ash came through for the Wolves. Zens grinded out a 4-0 win versus his foe to set up a chance for Ash to secure the match for Milaca.
Ash wasted no time as the senior pinned his foe in 48 seconds to push the team ahead for the come-from-behind win over Little Falls.
Little Falls 38, Princeton 33
Up next, the Tigers and Flyers took to the mats.
In the back and forth affair, the Tigers took a late lead thanks to a pin by Bryce Haubenschild at 220-pounds for the 33-32 advantage. However, Little Falls retorted with a pin of their own, swiping the victory from the Tigers’ grasp.
Joining Haubenschild with victories via pin had Levi Thompson at 113, Tyler Wells at 145, Will Schultz at 182.
Milaca 34, Princeton 29
In the night cap of the duals, the Tigers and Wolves readied for a marquee matchup on the mats.
The Wolves threw the first punch in the contest, as Milaca won the first three weights they had wrestlers at as Robert Gerisch (106), Lincoln Starr (120) and Austin Linder (126) picked up wins to rebound from the forfeit at 113 for the 9-6 lead. Princeton then propelled back in front thanks to victories by Isaac Nelson, James Kohl and Wells.
Now behind at 22-9, Schoenborn picked up a pin to bring in Caleb Sahlstrom versus Noah Vanderbeek at 160-pounds. The match nearly went the distance before Sahlstrom gained position against Vanderbeek in the third round, eking out the pin for a big win for the team.
“That was a good win for Caleb,” said Hoeck. “That was the decision of the match and a huge pin for him.”
Parker Adkins and Schultz picked up bounce back wins for the Tigers before Milaca put the finishing touches on the dual.
A Jack Hanson win via a decision, a forfeit to Colbee Zens and a pin by Ash at heavyweight earned Milaca the victory. Zens’ night also saw the senior earn his 50th win of his career.
Dropping key points earlier in the match loomed large in the defeat, said Servaty.
“We got do better in our lighter weights, get bonus points when we can and not give up pins, especially when we have guys out.”
Moving forward for the wounded Tigers, Princeton returned action on Dec. 22 in a home dual versus Foley, Watertown-Mayer and Bemidji before entering into the holiday.
As for the Milaca Wolves, a trip to Grand Rapids waited for an individual tournament, also on Dec. 22.
