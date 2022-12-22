Into the Milaca Wolves home triangular with both the Princeton Tigers and Little Fall Flyers in attendance on Dec. 16, the team knew every point would be crucial.

Caleb Sahlstrom is celebrated as victor in his match at 160-pound for the Milaca Wolves wrestling team on Dec. 16, in a home triangular for the team.

“We talked about team-wise how every point matters. Every decision, major decision and extra bonus points and how important every match is in a dual,” said coach Clay Hoeck.

Milaca’s Clay Anderson and Princeton’s Parker Adkins squared off during the Dec. 16 match pitting the Tigers and Wolves against one another. 
