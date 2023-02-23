Milaca Mercantile working to build a special needs friendly community

The old Fairview Pharmacy building in downtown Milaca has recently undergone a major renovation with a new business moving in.
Instead of selling prescriptions, over the counter drugs, and other typical pharmacy items, the building located at 115 Second Ave. SW. will now be home to a wide variety of vendors in the new Milaca Mercantile.
“The Mercantile is a multi-vendor establishment, and what we are doing is creating an environment where micro-businesses or people who want to start a business can rent small spaces to create their own look or atmosphere in their space,” said owner Aki Hughes.
Hughes and her husband purchased the old pharmacy building with a plethora of ideas to make the space friendly for special needs individuals in the Milaca community, the Mercantile being one of them.
The front of the establishment will be the Mercantile with multiple spaces for vendors to rent and sell their items. But the middle and the back of the establishment will be home to two other small businesses.
“In kind of the middle of the Mercantile, there is going to be a small coffee shop and cafe called The Hive,” Hughes said. “In the back of the Mercantile, we will have a nail salon. There’s not a nail salon in the Milaca area, with the closest ones in Princeton and St. Cloud, so we wanted to add one in Milaca.”
The goal for the Mercantile, including the coffee shop and nail salon located inside, is to create a space where special needs individuals can learn job training skills and experience as they transition from adolescence to adulthood.
As a parent to two children with special needs, Hughes especially wanted to make the space welcoming for both parents of and the individuals with special needs.
“I was talking to my husband about this for a long time, about creating a special needs friendly community, where parents could feel safe with their children transitioning from adolescence to young adulthood. That they would be welcome in the community, that they wouldn’t have to be afraid or worry about whether they or their children are welcome in spaces,” Hughes said.
One way Hughes is planning on making the space welcoming for special needs individuals and helping them transition to adulthood is by allowing the individuals to work and potentially run the coffee shop located in the Mercantile.
Special needs individuals will also be welcome to open their own small businesses in the mercantile by renting one of its gondola spaces to sell their products.
“We are just welcoming people from the community, we want many people to participate. We want it to feel like a community space,” Hughes said.
Milaca Mercantile is planning its soft opening for Saturday, Feb. 25 to show off the progress in the space during the Galentine’s Day event hosted by Milaca’s The Bee.
The Galentine’s Day event will span across five local businesses including the Mercantile, The Bee, His Hands & Feet Dance Academy, Wellness Central, and the Community Closet. Each location will feature different local vendors selling their products.
Milaca Mercantile will have five vendors ready for its soft opening including Girl Scouts, Woods & Wares with Gary and Linda Gorecki, Graham’s Books by Geralyn Latterell, Rose’s Hodge Podge with Donna Gorecki, and Maddie Boyer’s business.
While the Mercantile vendor space will be ready to open, The Hive coffee shop and the nail salon still need more time to be ready for customers. Hughes is hoping to have the two spaces ready to open in the near future.
“Vendors were really excited about opening, so we initially were wanting to open the weekend before Valentine’s Day. However, we still had some things inside that we needed to complete to get the space ready,” Hughes said. “I really just want everybody to be able to see it and see it developing.”
Once everything inside the Mercantile is ready, Hughes said they are hoping to have the establishment open everyday during typical business hours.
To learn more about Milaca Mercantile and see updates about the space, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MilacaMercantile.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
