Milaca Mega Meet’s run ends

Starting back in 1970 as the Princeton Invitational, Milaca took over the cross country meet in 1997 and began to transform it into the cultural event for the sport, becoming one of the largest cross country meets in the world. Celebrating its 50th holding of the event just last year at Stones Throw Golf Course, the race hosted over 6,000 cross country runners from the Midwest, seeing runners from Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota partake in the running.
However, there will be no 51st running of the race as the Wolves recently announced the meet will not be held this upcoming cross country season due a scheduling conflict at Stones Throw and being unable to find a suitable replacement to host the meet.
It was a perfect storm, starting three years ago, that led to the cancelation of the event explained Milaca Cross Country Coach Dave Dillan.
“Back in 2019, we had that big thunderstorm in the morning then we had a great day of racing but it was pretty hard on the course,” said Dillan.
From there, the tides started to turn against the Mega Meet.
Canceling the meet in 2020 due to the Covid-19 health pandemic, the return the following year for the 50th running of the race featured an unfortunate miscommunication between the school and golf course.
That communication led to a scheduling conflict for 2022, where the Mega Meet needed to find a new home.
But, that was not an easy task to accomplish, said Dillan.
“It really became unworkable for us, it’s gotten so big that for our starting line to be safe needs to be at least 140 meters of space,” he said.
Along with not having a host and searching to find a place where the meet could safely be held, the continued absence of Randy Furman, former Wolves’ cross country coach and a mainstay in meet set up and planning of the Mega Meet, putting even more strain on the race.
Under pressure, scrambling to find a suitable host for the meet, Milaca ran out of time.
“We got to the point where we had to make a call because people needed to do their schedules for the upcoming season, it was getting late so we had to call it.”
The combination of all the factors led to the calling of the Mega Meet.
“It’s all those things coming together; the bad storm which caused course damage, we had Covid which caused a break, we had Furman not being able to come back again, the meet getting to the size where it wouldn’t fit on a golf course anymore, a little miscommunication between the school and the course; all those things together kind of came at once and brought us to where we are,” said Dillan.
Princeton Cross Country Coach Tom Ostroot was saddened to hear the news of the cancellation of the meet.
“That is a bummer, that is our favorite meet to run in,” said Ostroot.
“I wish we had a spot in Princeton to run something like that but it’s such a huge meet, it’s beyond most people’s capacity,” continued Ostroot, alluding to the challenges of finding a place to host a meet of that size.
Affecting not just the neighbors to the south, the city of Milaca will be feel the absence of the meet.
“You’re taking 8,000-9,000 people out of your town for a day, that’s going to have an economic impact,” said Dillan.
Most importantly, Dillan thinks of the effect on the young runners who will no longer have the Mega Meet to rely on.
“The bigger issue is the effect on kids; this was a great opportunity for kids that they won’t have now and that is the part that makes me super sad,” said Dillan.
The importance of having a large race like the Mega Meet is crucial for a cross country season, said Dillan.
“You need that big meet,” he said.
As a replacement on the schedule for the Wolves, the team is pushing for teams to travel to Grand Forks, North Dakota for a new meet called the Border Battle, where teams from North Dakota, South Dakota and Canada will compete against one another on Sept. 24, what would have been the date for the Mega Meet.
The Border Battle will have big shoes to fill, as the absence of the Mega Meet will be felt by the cross country community across the state.
“It was a cultural event for cross country,” said Dillan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.