 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Milaca Mega Meet’s run ends

  • 0
Fea Mega Meet Canceled.jpg
Buy Now

The Milaca Mega Meet will not be held this upcoming cross country season due a scheduling conflict at Stones Throw Golf Course and being unable to find a suitable replacement to host the race. 

 Union-Times file photo

The Milaca Mega Meet had a good run.

Starting back in 1970 as the Princeton Invitational, Milaca took over the cross country meet in 1997 and began to transform it into the cultural event for the sport, becoming one of the largest cross country meets in the world. Celebrating its 50th holding of the event just last year at Stones Throw Golf Course, the race hosted over 6,000 cross country runners from the Midwest, seeing runners from Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota partake in the running.

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK