Milaca mayor resigns after 40 years on the city council

After 40 years of service to the City of Milaca, Mayor Harold “Pete” Pedersen is resigning.
The Milaca City Council was set to accept Pedersen’s resignation in a special meeting set for 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.
Pedersen has been the focal point of a controversy at city hall since the beginning of the year with city staff seeking the resignation of the mayor on the grounds that he has created a hostile workplace.
On June 21, members of the Milaca City Council voted to formally censure Pedersen and restrict his access to city staff and limited his participation of city committees and commissions.
“In no way is my resignation an admission of guilt or responsibility for the situation that has caused by resignation,” Pedersen told the Union-Times on Monday, July 25 as he was in the process of signing his resignation papers.
Resigning is very emotional for Pedersen, who has lived in Milaca for about 47 years, worked 41 years with the Fairview hospital system as an anesthetist, and served as either a city council member or mayor in Milaca for about 40 years.
“I’m emotional about this because Milaca has been a passion of mine,” Pedersen said.
“All my life I have done everything with passion, and that includes serving Milaca,” he said.
But the recent controversy between Pedersen and city staff has taken its toll on the longtime mayor.
“After meetings with my kids and family members we decided I don’t need any more stress,” said Pedersen, noting that the situation has been extremely stressful.
The past few months have brought stress upon his health and his family- as well as emotionally.
Pedersen said he doesn’t want his remaining days of life spent embroiled in the stress brought on by the controversy.
“I don’t want to physically or mentally do it anymore,” Pedersen said.
“I’m done fighting. At this time I’m walking away,” he said.
Just last Thursday during the July 21 meeting of the Milaca City Council, council members voted to reaffirm by resolution the June 21 censuring of the mayor with a new resolution to set forth protective provisions for city staff.
The new resolution was brought forth after Pedersen’s attorney, on behalf of Pedersen, sent a correspondence to Milaca’s city attorney, Damian Toven, stating Pedersen had no intention of complying with any believed unlawful conditions of the first resolution of censurship.
Therefore, the second resolution was put in place and approved by the city council to reaffirm the conditions of the censorship and put forth protective measures for city employees by stating no city employee is obligated to interact with Pedersen unless the individual were to choose to do so. It also stated that security doors inside of the city hall will have “no unauthorized personnel” signs in place so city employees are not required to allow Pedersen access into those public areas.
However, with Pedersen’s resignation, the resolution passed in the July 21 meeting may become null.
Four days after the July 21 meeting, Pedersen was reflective on his time as a councilor and mayor.
“It’s been a good 40-year run,” Pedersen said of his time serving the City of Milaca.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com. Reach chloe.smith@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.