Milaca man hospitalized after Highway 169 crash

A 62-year-old Milaca man was taken to M Health Fairview Hospital in Princeton after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 169.
The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
According to the State Patrol, David R. Nelson suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash that occurred on Highway 169 and 190th Street in Milaca Township.
The State Patrol stated that Nelson was westbound on 190th Street in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala when he pulled out in front of a 2004 Ford Taurus that was northbound on Highway 169.
The Taurus was driven by 16-year-old Zachary M. Elbert, of Milaca. Neither Elbert nor his 15-year-old passenger, Grace Elbert, of Milaca, were injured, according to the State Patrol.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.
The Milaca Police Department and Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
Onamia man airlifted after Milaca-area crash
A 67-year-old Onamia man was airlifted by helicopter from a crash scene Sunday, Oct. 23, north of Milaca.
North Air Care took Gerald J. Benson to a hospital following the crash, which occurred about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 169 and 235th Street in Page Township.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Benson and 21-year-old Rhea Marie Eagle-Cash were both driving northbound on Highway 169 when Eagle-Cash allegedly drifted from the left traffic lane into the right lane where Benson was driving. Eagle-Cash hit the Benson vehicle, sending both vehicles into the right ditch, according to the State Patrol.
Benson suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol said. Eagle-Cash was not injured.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Eagle-Cash was wearing a seat belt. Benson was not wearing a seat belt, according to the State Patrol.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, Milaca Fire Department, and North Air Care assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.