Milaca left me a lot to be thankful for

In 1993 there were 52 “Gobbling Good Reasons” to shop Milaca.
That’s how many Milaca businesses signed up to participate in the Mille Lacs County Times’ annual turkey drawing my first year as a reporter at our hometown newspaper.
As I look back on my first Thanksgiving in Milaca, I realize I had a lot to be thankful for.
My wife Kathy and I were settled in at the Johnson Apartments on Fifth Street Northeast.
Our oldest boy, Christopher, was enrolled at Milaca Elementary School where Bonita Blowers was his classroom teacher and Ann Kern was the principal. Jason wasn’t in school yet, and on Nov. 15 our youngest (and only Milaca-born) was born at Fairview Northland Regional Hospital in Princeton.
I’m also thankful to have to have had two good teachers at the Mille Lacs County Times.
Even though I’ve had 32 years in the newspaper business now and enjoyed a nice career at two daily newspapers and a handful of other weeklies, it was my first job in Milaca that has impacted me the most.
It’s at the Mille Lacs County Times where Lois Ploeger sat on the other side of my office wall. I learned a lot about life and the advertising world (but mostly life) listening to Lois on the other side of that wall.
I also had the extreme pleasure and good fortune to have Gary Larson as my first editor. My life lesson from Gary was a clinic on how to be an all-around good guy.
Nothing would make me more proud than to have people say there’s a little bit of Gary in me.
Those who know, know. You know what I mean.
Yes, that first Thanksgiving in Milaca was special.
It wasn’t very special for Wilma Anderson on Second Street Southeast, however. A 4-foot snowman complete with two black buttons for eyes, a carrot for a nose and a scarf around its neck was stolen from Wilma’s backyard in the days prior to Thanksgiving. Maybe the snowman wasn’t stolen, Wilma tried to tell me 29 years ago. Because there were many footprints around the snowman, maybe it came to life like Frosty and walked away from her yard. Mike Mott, Tom Boser, and the crew at the Milaca Police Department never found the answer to that one.
The Saturday before Thanksgiving was the auction at the middle school, which would soon be sold to John Pryzmus for $1. People could get their hands on lockers, desks, and a whole bunch of other things that created memories for them. Over at the My Q car wash, the Milaca Lions were getting started on their annual Christmas wreath sale that same Saturday morning. A Christmas wreath for $8 - those Lions sure knew how to offer a good deal!
Thanksgiving week was also the week that the ballots were circulated regarding the renaming of the Milaca school mascot. Earlier in the year the school board voted to shelve decades of tradition and the name Indians. Five names were on the ballot: Bulldogs, Wolves, Hawks, Eagles, and Wolverines. Twenty-nine years later, I personally think the Milaca Alumni Band has it right!
Over at Olson’s Super Valu, Rick Olson and his crew were showing thanks for their customers with double coupons all week — and turkeys on sale for 29 cents per pound. You couldn’t buy a turkey over at the IGA store on Highway 23 across from the school because it went out of business two months earlier.
In Foreston, longtime Times columnist Jim Pearson and wife June were enjoying lutefisk during Thanksgiving week, much to the dismay of frequent column subject Mons the Cat.
Out at the Junction, MJs was having one heck of a children’s Thanksgiving coloring contest. While I’d like to say I miss the coloring contest, it’s really that weekly MJ’s barbecue ribs buffet I miss most. Again, if you know, you know!
The days after Thanksgiving were also special, especially because that’s when the annual Milaca Christmas ornament was released. First National Bank of Milaca was featured one year. So was the former library, which is now the history museum. Our Mille Lacs County Times office was even featured on an ornament one year. Wish I had one of those!
As a community following Thanksgiving — with the excitement of winning turkeys in that Mille Lacs County Times contest dissipated — we were gearing up for the opening of Fantasyland in the vacant Norman’s True Value Hardware building in town. (It’s the Princeton Insurance building today at 210 Second Ave. SW.)
Gary and Linda Nelson, who moved to Milaca from California in 1990, created Fantasyland just for Milaca children, a magical winter wonderland featuring animated Christmas displays. It captured the imagination of young and old alike. Jim Gerads was one of many chamber members who spent the Sunday before Thanksgiving cutting Christmas trees at area tree farms to be erected at Fantasyland.
It’s hard to believe 29 years have passed since my first Milaca Thanksgiving.
The Hage family’s early years in Milaca left us with many things to be thankful for.
Three decades after rolling into Milaca in a U-Haul truck I put in a ditch in front of Harold and Leona Thorsbakken’s house, I remain thankful to be a part of the Milaca community as the managing editor of this newspaper.
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Union-Times and loves everything Milaca — except the memories of the Superior Feeds egg drying plant and its fruit-flavored odor-masking agents!
