Milaca kindergarteners graduate onto first grade

  • 0

Milaca Elementary School’s kindergarten class of 2022 walked the stage Wednesday, May 18 for their graduation ceremony.

Vice principal of the elementary school, Jeff Meyer, opened the ceremony and was followed by kindergarten teacher Dr. Missy Tellinghuisen.

To celebrate the graduating kindergarteners, Dr. Tellinghuisen recited a poem about kindergarten.

Then, the kindergartners walked across the stage, one by one, to receive their diplomas.

Finally, the kindergartners performed a concert for their families in the audience to show off all their hard work.

After their graduation was over, the kindergartners were brought back to their classrooms where they were greeted and celebrated by their families.

Kindergarteners from this graduating class will celebrate their high school graduation in 2034.

Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

