Following suit from the rival Princeton Tigers archery team and its signature FROZEN Open, the Milaca Wolves hosted their calling-card in the Milaca Invitational, starting on Feb. 17 and concluding the next day.
With the competition letting archers compete in both a bullseye and 3D field, Princeton claimed first in the former on a score of 3,341 while Lakes International Language Academy (LILA) earned the top spot at 1,683 for the other event. Milaca came close to securing titles in both sides of the field but fell short to earn second for each.
For bullseye, Princeton’s Merissa Whitcomb locked in on the highest finish for an area athlete, placing second in the field after scoring a 294 for high school girls. On the boys side for the Tigers, Hayden Blood knocked down a 287 with Dillon Taylor finishing one point behind him for fourth place and fifth place, respectively.
Princeton’s 176 combined 10’s, 21 more than the Wolves, helped the Tigers sneak ahead of the host.
The Wolves saw Jaime Pouliot come in just behind Whitcomb for third place via a 291 while Landon Oakes tied for seventh to pace Milaca’s highest high school finisher. Oakes tallied 284.
3D Results
Just missing out on a team title, Aleea Miedema made sure a Wolves archer claimed gold at the high school level as she shot her way to the top. Miedema, a freshman for Milaca, took first for high school girls for 3D on a 287. Whitcomb earned fourth with the senior’s score of 284.
Ethan Asher of Milaca and Dillon Taylor, a Princeton archer, both placed in the top-10 for high school boys, as both came in scoring a 287.
Up Next
Princeton will be heading to the St. Croix Prep Lions Heart Open to return to action on Friday, Feb. 24, starting the two-day tournament, hosted by St. Croix Preparatory Academy.
As for Milaca, the Wolves will take the weekend off before joining Princeton in a trip to Becker for the Bulldogs’ Becker Meltdown on March 4.
