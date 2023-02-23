Following suit from the rival Princeton Tigers archery team and its signature FROZEN Open, the Milaca Wolves hosted their calling-card in the Milaca Invitational, starting on Feb. 17 and concluding the next day.

Sports M A Milaca invite.jpg

The Wolves archery team hosted their Milaca Invitational over the weekend with a rival claiming a title.

With the competition letting archers compete in both a bullseye and 3D field, Princeton claimed first in the former on a score of 3,341 while Lakes International Language Academy (LILA) earned the top spot at 1,683 for the other event. Milaca came close to securing titles in both sides of the field but fell short to earn second for each.

Load comments