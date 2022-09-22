Addy Greninger and the rest of the Milaca girls swim and diving team won their home invite for the first time since 2006, snapping a 16 year stretch. without winning. The Wolves edged out Foley for the title on Sept. 17 in the Milaca pool.
It had been over 15 years since the Wolves girls swim and diving team was able to win their Milaca Invitational into the 44th holding of the meet on Sept. 17.
“We were not expecting a “win” from the invite, and the last time we won was back in 2006,” said Milaca co-head coach Jen Burroughs.
The Wolves exceeded expectations and snapped the 16 year skid this past Saturday, swimming to first place in their invitational. Milaca beat out the Foley for first place, flying to 351 points compared to the Falcons’ 330.5. Princeton, also in attendance in the meet, placed fifth.
Prior to the meet, the Wolves entered into the pool shorthanded, said Burroughs.
“We were missing two key athletes, and we had a few swimmers step up to fill in spots,” she said, praising Kennedy Burroughs, Ady Arens, Sammy Wendland, and Xenia Neria for performing well in to help fill the void left.
“It was truly a team effort, and every place counted,” she added.
Along with the swimmers stepping up when it counted, some Wolves continued strong seasons on Saturday. Namely, the Milaca 200-yard medley relay of Abby Anderson, Hilary Leom, Reina Mikla and Addison Vivant.
The quartet of Wolves clawed past the field, placing first in the medley with a time of 2:00.39, earning a medal. The time was over three seconds faster than the second place team from Becker.
Another relay also performed well for Milaca with the combination of Anderson, Mikla, Vivant and Addison Greninger placed second in the 200 freestyle at 1:49.29. The second place finish matched the 400 freestyle’s placement with Mikla, Leom, Greninger and Emma Neely grabbing silver via a 4:09.29.
Princeton’s Callie Metsala and Leom swam to first and second place finishes in the 100 breaststroke. Metsala edged Leom, racing to 1:12.50 while Leom came in at 1:14.53, respectively.
Metsala again teamed up, this time with teammate Shelby Ulm, sweeping first and second place in the 100 butterfly. Metsala flew to a 1:01.86, while Ulm finished in 1:07.07 to secure second.
Milaca’s Giorgia Sacchi swam to a solo third place in the 200 individual medley after a 2:30 in the category. Diving had Taylar Bockoven pace Milaca and Princeton as she scored a 308.30 to splash to fourth.
After the strong showing in Milaca, the Wolves next will host St. Cloud Cathedral, with the Crusaders coming to town on Sept. 22.
The Tigers will also be in action on the same day, traveling to battle with Becker.
