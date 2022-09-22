It had been over 15 years since the Wolves girls swim and diving team was able to win their Milaca Invitational into the 44th holding of the meet on Sept. 17.

Sports M GSWD win invite.jpg

Addy Greninger and the rest of the Milaca girls swim and diving team won their home invite for the first time since 2006, snapping a 16 year stretch. without winning. The Wolves edged out Foley for the title on Sept. 17 in the Milaca pool. 

“We were not expecting a “win” from the invite, and the last time we won was back in 2006,” said Milaca co-head coach Jen Burroughs.

Load comments